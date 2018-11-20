The NHL officially took Thursday’s 7-5 loss to the Islanders away from Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist and assigned it to Alexandar Georgiev. Lundqvist allowed five goals and was pulled after two periods with the Rangers trailing 5-3. Georgiev allowed Leo Komarov’s goal to make it 6-3 before the Rangers got late goals from Chris Kreider and Filip Chytil to get within 6-5. The Islanders added an empty-netter.

On the final scoresheet issued at Barclays Center, Lundqvist was charged with the loss, but the NHL reviewed it and reassigned the loss to Georgiev because the sixth goal was the winning goal.

Skjei scratched again

After the morning skate, Rangers coach David Quinn said he hadn’t decided whether to stay with the same defense corps and leave Brady Skjei out for a second straight game.

“I’m dying to get him back in, but listen, we’ve got guys who can play,’’ Quinn said. “It’s not an easy decision. There’s a lot that goes into these decisions and there’s going to be a time where you tell a guy he’s not in and the answer’s going to be, ‘Because.’ ’’

Quinn dressed all seven defensemen in warm-ups but chose not to put Skjei back in.

Fogarty revival

Steven Fogarty, called up from Hartford on Sunday night, skated at right wing on the fourth line with left wing Cody McLeod and center Lias Andersson. “It’s an honor to be here,’’ said Fogarty, 25. “I know I got a game last year, but this one kind of feels like my first one all over again.’’

Monty haul

Dallas coach Jim Montgomery, who last year was coaching at the University of Denver, talked to the Rangers about their head-coach opening over the summer before taking the job with the Stars.

“We did have some conversations,’’ Montgomery said. “Jim Nill [Stars general manager] was very aggressive in his pursuit of me. And the lifestyle in Dallas was a lot more similar, for my family, to Denver.’’

Fast recovery

Jesper Fast needed five stitches to close a cut on his upper lip suffered when his face slammed into the ice in the previous game. He didn’t lose a tooth, though.