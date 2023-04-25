Struggling Rangers drop Game 4 to Devils

Those two games in New Jersey seem like a long time ago now.

The Rangers looked like they were well on the way to cruising through their first round series against the Devils after winning the first two games last week in Newark by a total of eight goals, but their fortunes have turned for the worse since the series changed venues.

Jonas Siegenthaler, the top pair defenseman who two games ago had been a surprising healthy scratch in Game 2 by Devils coach Lindy Ruff, scored the first playoff goal of his career midway through the third period to break a tie and rookie goalie Akira Schmid frustrated the Rangers with b22 saves as the Devils won their second straight game in Madison Square Garden Monday, 3-1, evening the series at two games each.

The road team has won each game in the series.

Siegenthaler, who in the first period had earned his first career playoff point with an assist on Jack Hughes’ goal, beat Igor Shesterkin with a shot from the left circle that caromed in off the goalpost at 8:22 of the period to quiet a Garden crowd that had come to life when Vincent Trocheck’s goal at 1:42 of the third had tied the game, 1-1.

Ondrej Palat, the former Tampa Bay Lightning forward, scored into an empty net with 25.1 seconds remaining to account for the final score.

Historically, teams that won Game 4 on the road to tie a best-of-seven series 2-2 have won 67 times in 117 attempts (57.3 percent).

Game 5 will be Thursday at Prudential Center in Newark, at 7:30 p.m.

The Rangers trailed, 1-0 entering the third and the Garden crowd was largely quiet, except for a few moments of excitement through the first 40 minutes, and the fans’ decision to boo Hughes, the Devils’ 21-year-old star, whenever he touched the puck. The crowd finally got a chance to make some positive noise when Trocheck banged in the rebound of a shot by Chris Kreider to tie the game. The goal was Trocheck’s first point of the series.

But Siegenthaler’s goal put the Devils back in front, and 19 seconds after his goal, the Rangers nearly suffered a major setback when Devils captain Nico Hischier crashed the net and slammed into Shesterkin, knocking the goalie down. Shesterkin stayed down for a moment, but was OK and able to stay in the game.

The Devils shocked the Garden crowd by taking the lead at 2:50 of the opening period on Hughes’ breakaway goal, which came after Schmid had foiled a couple of shots, first by Kaapo Kakko, and then by Alexis Lafrenière, at the other end. Lafrenière got a tip on a point shot by Adam Fox Schmid made a pad save, and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler lifted the rebound down the ice to spring Hughes, who made a forehand-backhand-forehand move and tucked the puck around Shesterkin for his third goal of the series.

The Rangers had so little going on that coach Gerard Gallant decided to change things up a little bit, tweaking his top two forward lines by switching centers Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck, putting Zibanejad between the Russian wingers, Artemi Panarin and Vladimir Tarasenko, and Trocheck between Chris Kreider and Patrick Kane.

But nothing the Rangers did seemed to work, and what really wasn’t helping them was their power play, which had been such a weapon in the first two games of the series. After going 4-for-10 in the two Ranger victories in Newark last week, the extra man unit has struggled since the series came across the river.

The Rangers went 0-for-5 in Saturday’s loss, and though it had some chances Monday – Panarin went 0-for-2 shooting on the power play in the first two periods, and Tarasenko, Kane and Adam Fox also had shots that didn’t fall – it went 0-for-2 in the first period Monday and 0-for-1 in the second.

The Rangers weren’t doing enough to get the home crowd in it, either. One of the biggest cheers in the second period came when Fox – not known for being a particularly physical defenseman – dropped Hughes inside the Devils’ zone with a heavy body check.