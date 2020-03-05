For the first time since he broke a rib in a Feb. 23 car accident in Brooklyn, goaltender Igor Shesterkin skated with the rest of the team Thursday at the Rangers’ morning skate at Madison Square Garden before the Blueshirts hosted the Washington Capitals.

Shesterkin, who has missed the last five games, had been skating on his own for a few days and taking low shots only. But on Tuesday, he was operating under no restrictions, according to Rangers coach David Quinn, and his return is considered imminent.

“I think we’re to the point where it’s day-to-day,’’ Quinn said.

Alexandar Georgiev, who has started four of the five games Shesterkin missed since the accident, was scheduled to start against the Capitals on Thursday.

Shesterkin, 24, had taken over as the Rangers’ No. 1 goalie, ahead of Georgiev and franchise icon Henrik Lundqvist, soon after he was called up from AHL Hartford on Jan. 6. The rookie from Russia had put together a 9-1 record in his 10 starts, with a 2.23 goals-against average and .940 save percentage before the accident, which came while he was driving with teammate Pavel Buchnevich. Their car was hit by a vehicle which made an unexpected U-turn, according to team president John Davidson, who informed the media of the accident the next day.

Both Shesterkin and Buchnevich were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident, and the airbags deployed. Buchnevich was not injured, but he did miss the next two games before returning to the lineup Friday when the Rangers lost to the Flyers in Philadelphia.

Shesterkin suffered a non-displaced rib fracture, and Davidson said the goaltender would be re-evaluated in two weeks. But Shesterkin made rapid progress and was skating by last weekend. If he doesn’t have a setback, it is possible he could practice fully with the team Friday, including taking full-on slap shots, and then perhaps could play Saturday, when the Rangers close out this four-game homestand against the New Jersey Devils.