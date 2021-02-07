TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers coach David Quinn holds off on naming starting goalie against Islanders

Rangers coach David Quinn of the Rangers stands

Rangers coach David Quinn of the Rangers stands behind the bench during the team's NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
In his three seasons as the Rangers’ coach, David Quinn generally hasn’t had a problem going ahead and identifying his starting goaltender for the next game. This time, though, Quinn changed things up and decided his goalie choice for Monday’s game at the Garden against the Islanders was classified information.

"We'll find out about it tomorrow night,’’ Quinn said after the Rangers practiced Sunday. "It isn't an easy (decision), I'll tell you that. Shesty (Igor Shesterkin), obviously is on a little bit of a roll; Georgie (Alexandar Georgiev), he hasn't played in a little while, and he's played very well against the islanders. So, the decision is made. It was about 51-49, so there wasn't one 100% clear decision.’’

In making the choice, Quinn and goaltending coach Benoit Allaire had to weigh whether Georgiev’s dominance over the Islanders gives the Rangers a better chance to win their third straight game than Shesterkin’s improved play of late.

Shesterkin, who didn’t play well in the season opening game against the Islanders Jan. 14, has won his last three starts, including the last two games in a row, over the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals. And after getting off to a rough beginning in his first three starts, his numbers have stabilized (3-2-1, with a 2.35 goals-against average, and a .913 save percentage). As the Rangers look to establish a successor to Henrik Lundqvist, the time might be right to keep riding Shesterkin for a while, and try to get him on an extended roll.

 

Georgiev, though, has had uncanny success against the Islanders, who beat the Penguins on Saturday and who have the same record as the Rangers (4-4-2). Georgiev’s numbers this season (1-2-1, 3.27, .886) have not been inspiring, but his one win came against the Islanders, a 5-0 decision in the second game of the season. In his career, Georgiev is 6-2 against the Islanders, with a 1.80 GAA, .941 save percentage and two shutouts.

Georgiev last played Jan. 30, when the Rangers lost to the Penguins in overtime, 5-4. The day before, Quinn had announced he planned to alternate his starting goalies for a while – regardless of their performance – in order to try and get both of them going. But after that loss to the Penguins, Georgiev reportedly was involved in a fracas with defenseman Tony DeAngelo, whom the goalie supposedly punched in the runway heading from the ice to the locker room because he wouldn’t stop riding him over allowing the overtime goal to Sidney Crosby. DeAngelo was waived the next day.

Georgiev backed up Shesterkin in the next game, a 3-1 Rangers win, and then Quinn decided to abandon his goalie rotation and start Shesterkin in the next game, Thursday against Washington. The Rangers won that one, 4-2.

Notes & quotes: Defenseman Brendan Smith, who missed Thursday’s game with an upper-body injury suffered Monday, practiced Sunday, wearing a green, no-contact jersey.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

