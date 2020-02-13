ST. PAUL, Minn. – Igor Shesterkin is the Rangers’ No. 1 goalie, coach David Quinn declared Thursday, but a tender left ankle, the result of a collision in Tuesday’s 4-1 win in Winnipeg, will keep him out of the lineup for Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Wild. Instead, the other 24-year-old Russian, Alexandar Georgiev, will start in goal against the Wild.

“Well, he's been a really good goalie for us for a while now,’’ Quinn said at Thursday’s morning skate of Georgiev, who last played in Friday’s 3-2 loss to Buffalo. “We've got confidence all three of our goalies.’’

With Shesterkin’s status being “day-to-day,’’ according to Quinn, the coach opted to hold him out of Thursday’s game, which is the front end of a back-to-back set that continues Friday in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. At this point, Shesterkin is a possibility to play Friday.

Quinn had said after Shesterkin backstopped Sunday’s 4-1 win over the L.A. Kings that he was done trying to figure out the best way to keep all three goalies on the roster sharp, and that from that point on, the best goaltender would play.

“I think when you get three goalies in the situation we were in, you're a little bit sensitive to everybody,’’ Quinn said. “You want to give everybody an opportunity and see how this thing unfolds. I thought everybody had an ample opportunity, and everybody had a chance to, you know, state their case. And I just felt that Igor had made the most impact and I was in a position to kind of ride him for a little while.’’

Asked point-blank if Shesterkin is the No. 1 goaltender, Quinn replied, “Yes. Right now, that's the situation we're in because of his play, for sure.’’

With that settled, Quinn will now have to decide whether Georgiev or Henrik Lundqvist will be the No. 2 goaltender. The two have the same goals-against average this season (3.12) and nearly identical save percentages (Georgiev’s is .908, Lundqvist’s is .907). Georgiev has appeared in 25 games (23 starts) with a 12-11-1 record, while Lundqvist has appeared in 28 (25 starts) with a 10-11-3 record.

Georgiev, who turned 24 on Monday, had served as the backup to Lundqvist since the beginning of last season, so he has experience handling the infrequent starts and less-than-ideal conditions that backup goaltenders typically have to deal with. Lundqvist has been the No. 1 goaltender for most of his 15 seasons with the Rangers, and he’s always been used to playing most of the games and being able to get into a playing rhythm that way. How he would handle starting every third or fourth game, or starting the second night of back-to-backs and the like, is unknown.