Who will start in net for the Rangers?

GREENBURGH, N.Y. – Igor Shesterkin took the first turn in the net at the end where Henrik Lundqvist normally occupies during practices, which may say something regarding the goaltending pecking order going into training camp as coach David Quinn tries to figure out who his No. 1 goalie will be when the Rangers face off in their best-of-5 play-in series against the Carolina Hurricanes Aug. 1.

Quinn said he met with all three goaltenders (including Alexandar Georgiev) to tell them how important the next three weeks will be for them in the battle to be No. 1.

“That being said, it's not just about these last three weeks,’’ Quinn said. “It's also a lot of other things to take into consideration [such as] Henrik's success against these guys; The seasons guys were having, what was going on when we left off.’’

Shesterkin was 10-2, with a 2.52 goals-against average and .932 save percentage when play stopped, but Lundqvist, in his career, is 33-12-1, with a 2.00 GAA and .934 save percentage against Carolina, including 3-0, 2.33 and .947 this season.

Lundqvist spent the pause in Sweden, where there was no social distancing or stay-at-home order, and he was able to skate and work on his game, skating for the last two months.

“I feel very excited to start the camp,’’ he said. “And obviously, we're three guys competing for one spot. So we'll see who gets to play.

“Personally I just take it day by day here and work as hard as I can. We'll see if it's enough to play. If it's not enough to play, I'll try to be very supportive, and we'll just go from there.’’

All 22 players who were on the NHL roster at the time of the break are in camp, along with Micheal Haley, who had abdominal surgery in February. Haley did not skate and is on injured reserve. There are nine players in camp from AHL Hartford, plus recently signed 2018 first-round pick K’Andre Miller. The Hartford players are: goaltender Adam Huska, defensemen Libor Hajek, Darren Raddysh and Brandon Crawley, and forwards Vitali Kravtsov, Vinni Lettieri, Steven Fogarty, Tim Gettinger and Danny O’Regan.