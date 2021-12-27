GREENBURGH, N.Y. – When he got injured in the third period of the Rangers’ 1-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 3, Igor Shesterkin’s first thought was, "[Not] again?’’

Shesterkin, the Rangers’ No. 1 goaltender, would end up missing two weeks and eight games with what the team described as a lower-body injury. Last season, he missed three weeks and 10 games with a groin injury suffered in a game in early March against the Devils in New Jersey, and on Monday, he said the injury he had this season was "probably the same’’ as that one.

The frustrating thing for Shesterkin was that when the Rangers opened training camp for the 2021-22 season this fall, he talked about all the stretching and work he had done over the summer to prevent the same thing from happening again. He joked, at the time, that he was so flexible coming into camp, he felt like a gymnast.

But all that stretching "didn’t help me,’’ he said Monday, after the Rangers’ practice.

Nevertheless, Shesterkin, who came off injured reserve just before the Christmas break, and who practiced fully Monday, is healthy, feeling good, and ready to go Wednesday in Florida, when the Rangers are set to face the Florida Panthers in the opener of a two-game road trip. He likely would have started in goal on Monday night, had the Rangers’ scheduled game against the Detroit Red Wings not been postponed by the NHL because of the league’s battle with COVID-19.

"Everything's good,’’ coach Gerard Gallant said of Shesterkin. "I mean, he seems to be moving fine. Benny [Allaire, the team’s Director of Goaltending]'s happy with [Shesterkin’s work at practice] today and yesterday. And there's no complaint about any injury, so he seemed to be fine.’’

Shesterkin, who is 13-3-2, with a 2.05 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage, clearly was the Rangers’ best player over the season’s first two months. And he was playing well enough to be a candidate to make the Russian Olympic team, had the NHL not decided last week to reverse course and not send its players to the Beijing Olympics.

His play was so good that Gallant felt he had little choice but to ride him hard, and he started him in 17 of the team’s first 22 games. But Shesterkin doesn’t believe that the heavy workload had anything to do with his injury.

"Oh no,’’ he said. "I think just, I need to stretch more, maybe. Because, you know, I'm not young right now.’’

He was making a joking reference to his upcoming birthday. He will turn 26 on Thursday.

Shesterkin won’t be thinking about his injury history when he takes on the Panthers. He will just go out and play. But whether he will be injury prone in his career is something for the Rangers to keep an eye on. For his part, he promised to continue working to strengthen his body and keep trying to reduce the chances for injury.

"I will work on this,’’ he said. "In Russia, we say if you got something [chronic] it means… you need to be stronger.’’

Notes: G Keith Kinkaid was called up from AHL Hartford to take the place of Alexandar Georgiev, who went into COVID-19 protocol Sunday… D Patrik Nemeth exited COVID-19 protocol, but D Jarred Tinordi went into it. The Rangers now have three players in COVID protocol – Georgiev, D Ryan Lindgren an Tinordi… Former Rangers goalie John Vanbiesbrouck was named GM of the USA Olympic team and former Rangers coach David Quinn was named head coach Monday by USA Hockey. The team will be comprised of non-NHL players, following the NHL’s decision to pull its players from the tournament.