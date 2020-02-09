Kaapo Kakko’s first goal in 14 games, and his second in 33 games, turned out to be the game-winner Sunday as the Rangers closed out a four-game homestand with a 4-1 victory over the lowly Los Angeles Kings at the Garden.

Kakko’s goal, his eighth of the season, came at 9:20 of the third period, off a pass from behind the goal line by Filip Chytil, and gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead. Trevor Moore’s goal for the Kings at 10:47 turned Kakko’s goal into the game-winner.

Rookie goaltender Igor Shesterkin made 42 saves to improve his record to 5-1 and further strengthen his old on the No. 1 spot in the Rangers’ three-goalie rotation. Shesterkin, making his sixth NHL start since his initial recall from AHL Hartford on Jan. 6, was solid throughout, working with an early lead thanks to a goal from fourth-line center Greg McKegg at 2:23 of the first period.

Artemi Panarin’s first goal in his last five games – his 28th of the season – made it 3-1 at 17:12 of the third, and Tony DeAngelo added an 150-foot empty net goal at 17:49 to close out the scoring.

With the victory, the Rangers improved to 27-23-4. They have 58 points and are nine points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, with 28 games remaining. They now head out on the road for games at Winnipeg Tuesday, Minnesota Thursday and Columbus Friday.

Brady Skjei played in his 300th NHL game, all of them with the Rangers.