TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Evening
SEARCH
33° Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Rookie goaltender Igor Shesterkin recalled by Rangers from AHL

Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers defends the net

Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers defends the net during the second period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print

With their All-Star break/bye week over and the team scheduled to practice Thursday, the Rangers recalled goaltender Igor Shesterkin from AHL Hartford Wednesday.

The recall of Shesterkin, 24, means the Rangers will have three goalies on the roster again, as they did for the two weeks before the break. Shesterkin joins Henrik Lundqvist and Alexandar Georgiev on the roster.

Shesterkin played in three games for the Rangers after his first callup Jan. 6, going 2-1, with a 2.68 goals-against average and .929 save percentage. After the Rangers lost to the Islanders, 4-2, in their last game before the All-Star break last Tuesday, Shesterkin was sent to Hartford, where he played two games, against Bridgeport on Friday and Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Hartford won both of those games, with Shesterkin allowing a total of three goals on 62 shots. Overall, he has played 25 games for Hartford this season, going 17-4-3, with a 1.90 GAA, .934 save percentage and three shutouts.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets pitcher Mike Hampton, rear, and Patrick Mahomes Mahomes recalls shagging fly balls as a boy with Mets
Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz scores on a Cruz, initially a skeptic, jumps on Judge bandwagon
Jamal Adams of the New York Jets reacts Jamal Adams says Jets have discussed contract extension
Robby Anderson of the Jets is congratulated after Jets' Robby Anderson keeping his contract options open
Amityville High School grad Mike James, then of Amityville's Mike James on facing Kobe: 'He was special'
Tiki Barber runs in the first half against Tiki Barber loves Judge's decision to hire Garrett
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search