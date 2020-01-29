With their All-Star break/bye week over and the team scheduled to practice Thursday, the Rangers recalled goaltender Igor Shesterkin from AHL Hartford Wednesday.

The recall of Shesterkin, 24, means the Rangers will have three goalies on the roster again, as they did for the two weeks before the break. Shesterkin joins Henrik Lundqvist and Alexandar Georgiev on the roster.

Shesterkin played in three games for the Rangers after his first callup Jan. 6, going 2-1, with a 2.68 goals-against average and .929 save percentage. After the Rangers lost to the Islanders, 4-2, in their last game before the All-Star break last Tuesday, Shesterkin was sent to Hartford, where he played two games, against Bridgeport on Friday and Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Hartford won both of those games, with Shesterkin allowing a total of three goals on 62 shots. Overall, he has played 25 games for Hartford this season, going 17-4-3, with a 1.90 GAA, .934 save percentage and three shutouts.