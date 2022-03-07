ST. PAUL, Minn. – Igor Shesterkin admitted after Sunday’s 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in the opener of the four-game road trip, that, as much as he likes facing a lot of shots, he was tired that night, after facing 46 of them.

But the 26-year-old said he is not about to walk into coach Gerard Gallant’s office and ask him for a day off.

"If I need to play every night, I will do this,’’ Shesterkin said. "So you need to ask our coach. My job is, I need to stop the pucks and try to help my teammates.’’

On Monday Gallant said there’s no reason to believe Shesterkin, who has started 11 of the Rangers’ last 12 games, needs a day off now.

"What does he need a day off for?’’ Gallant said, playfully, after the Rangers’ practice at the Xcel Energy Center. "He can take practice off anytime he wants, just like any of my players. If they're tired, they come in, they say, 'Coach I'm not going to go on, OK?’

"But no, we manage our goalies,’’ Gallant said. "He hasn't played a whole lot of games [37 appearances, 36 starts, over the Rangers’ first 56 games]. So it's not like he's been busy. He had a couple of weeks off when he got hurt [and] we had a nice break, our whole team, for 14 days [over the NHL All-Star break]. So you know, he's played, I think, five, six games since then [actually, eight]. He's not going to play every game, trust me. He'll be fine.’’

"We’ve got 26 games left,’’ Gallant continued. "He's gonna play some of them; Georgie (backup Alexandar Georgiev)'s gonna play some of them. And we'll go from there. But we're not one bit worried About him overplaying. That's not gonna happen.’’

Homecoming for Miller

Second-year defenseman K’Andre Miller, who was born in St. Paul and grew up in nearby Hopkins, Minn., will play his first game in the Xcel Energy Center Tuesday, against his hometown team, the Minnesota Wild.

"I think the only two times I've been on this ice was when I was 9 – I had a birthday party and my mom surprised me [by arranging for me to] go around the Zamboni – and then the other one was ‘Skate with the Wild,’ when I was like, 5. So I mean, it's been a little bit,’’ Miller said Monday. "Yeah, I'm very excited. I have a lot of family and friends coming out. So it should be a really fun experience.’’

Miller said one of his favorite hockey memories growing up was one he wasn’t even present for, when his friends and Minnetonka High School teammates won the state championship at the Xcel Center in Miller’s senior year. He had left the school two years earlier to join the U.S. National Team Development Program in Michigan.

Really was Trouba's

Jacob Trouba was initially credited with the Rangers’ final goal Sunday, but the NHL made a scoring change and gave the goal to Mika Zibanejad after the game. But on Monday, the league changed it back, and gave it once again to Trouba, who now has nine goals on the season.

Zibanejad said Monday he did not touch the puck before it went into the net.

"No, it's all good,’’ he said. "It went in the net, and we won the game. So that's all good.’’