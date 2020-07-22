TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin gets the most reps in net at practice

Igor Shesterkin gets in position as the Rangers

Igor Shesterkin gets in position as the Rangers practice at the MSG Training Center on July 15, 2020. Credit: New York Rangers/Nick Homler

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
GREENBURGH, N.Y. — One week before his team’s lone “preseason’’ game July 29 against the Islanders, David Quinn isn’t ready to declare who his No. 1 goaltender will be for Game 1 of the Rangers’ best-of-5 series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

But at practice Wednesday, Igor Shesterkin took all the reps in goal at one end of the ice, while Henrik Lundqvist and Alexandar Georgiev split time in net at the other end.

Quinn said that doesn’t necessarily mean Shesterkin, who had been his No. 1 goalie when the NHL halted play on March 12, has won the starting job just yet.

“The way the practice was today, there was one drill that we did where [Shesterkin] was handling the puck, and ‘Georgie’ and Hank were taking all the shots in that one drill,’’ Quinn said. “Igor did have a full net today, and we'll probably move the net around a little bit [between the three goalies] moving forward.

“It's just, you know, it's not easy,’’ he said. “It's a complicated dynamic when you've got three, and you're trying to get everybody shots.’’

Buchnevich: It's a minor injury

Pavel Buchnevich wouldn’t disclose what made him leave practice early on Saturday and then miss Sunday’s scrimmage. But he said his departure was precautionary and he could have played.

“It's a minor injury,’’ Buchnevich said on a post-practice Zoom call with reporters. “I can't tell you what it is. Just, the second day, I didn't play. [Trainer Jim Ramsay] said, ‘Be careful.’ I [could] play, but it's just more safety stuff.’’

Lettieri joins main group

RW Vinni Lettieri, who led the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack in scoring in 2019-20 with 25 goals and 47 points in 61 games, joined the main practice group, replacing Steven Fogarty, who had skated with the main group on Tuesday.

