Rangers coach David Quinn opted to go with his No. 1 goaltender, Igor Shesterkin, in net against the Islanders Sunday, rather than coming back with Alexandar Georgiev, who made 31 saves in Friday’s 4-1 win over the Isles.

Asked why he went with Shesterkin, who was 0-2-0 with a 3.03 goals-against average against the Islanders this season, as opposed to Georgiev, who is 7-2 in his career against the Islanders, with a 1.70 GAA and .944 save percentage, Quinn said he chose Shesterkin because "his play overall has kind of put him in this position.’’

But he said the decision to go with Shesterkin was one "we went back and forth on more than any this year.’’

Shesterkin had started five straight games and seven of eight, before Quinn started Georgiev on Friday, in the second game of a back-to-back. With the win, Georgiev’s record improved to 6-5-2, with a 2.77 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Shesterkin entered Sunday with a 10-9-2 record, with a 2.44 GAA and a .921 save percentage.

Lineup remains intact

Aside from Shesterkin, Quinn made no other changes, meaning forwards Julien Gauthier and Phillip DiGiuseppe were the two healthy scratches. Gauthier missed his fourth straight game, and DiGiuseppe his third straight.

Brett Howden played in his third straight game after rejoining the team following his stint on the COVID-19 list.

Prospect wins college title with UMass

UMass won the NCAA hockey championship Saturday, beating St. Cloud State, 5-0, in the final. Rangers prospect Zac Jones, a third-round pick in 2019 and a sophomore defenseman for UMass, made the all-tournament team.

"He's had a terrific college career so far,’’ Quinn said of Jones. "He's someone I'm a little bit familiar with, watching him play before he got to UMass. And he certainly has been a very, very good player there, and we think very highly of him as an organization. And congratulations to UMass.’’