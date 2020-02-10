GREENBURGH, N.Y. — The schedule now takes a difficult twist and turn toward the road for the Rangers. They were already facing a steep climb to receive a pass into the playoffs. But they do have something going for them — a goalie with a knack for winning games.

David Quinn said after Monday’s practice that Igor Shesterkin will open in goal Tuesday night in Winnipeg. The 24-year-old Russian rookie’s second straight start coincides with the beginning of an itinerary that features three straight, five of six and eight of 10 away from Garden ice.

The assignment seemed like an indication that Shesterkin could emerge from this three-goalie traffic jam with Henrik Lundqvist and Alexandar Georgiev and be in line for a No. 1’s work schedule.

Another indication? After Shesterkin made 42 saves in a 4-1 win over Los Angeles Sunday night and moved to 5-1 with a 2.34 goals-against average, Quinn said that “the guy who plays well is going to keep playing,” and that winning games is the highest priority, not keeping all the goalies sharp. The Rangers came to practice nine points from the second wild card with 28 games left.

Quinn was asked Monday if it’s fair to say Shesterkin is the No. 1 goalie now. The coach wouldn’t go there, saying, “Yeah, I mean, he’s the No. 1 goalie tomorrow night.”

But then Quinn raved about him, citing Shesterkin’s demeanor and record. Shesterkin has claimed a win in 101 of his 126 games in the NHL, AHL and KHL dating to the beginning of the 2016-17 season. He has won 22 of his 30 decisions this season with the Rangers and Hartford and has come out with at least one point in 25.

“He’s done it at every level,” Quinn said. “It’s just who he is at this age. He’s a winner.”

Shesterkin has two wins with at least 40 saves among his first six career NHL games, just the fourth goalie since 1955-56 to accomplish that. He will enter his first NHL road start having stopped 194 of the last 206 shots he has faced — a .942 save percentage.

“I just think the swagger he has is so necessary for that position,” Quinn said. “He’s really good and he knows he’s really good, but it’s not in an arrogant way. Those guys are special.”

The Rangers will need special work from the net on out. After facing Winnipeg, they’re at Minnesota Thursday and Columbus Friday. Following Sunday’s Garden game against Boston — currently the owner of a league-leading 80 points — it’s on to Chicago and Carolina.

“It’s a big stretch of games for us,” said Jacob Trouba, who’s making his return to Winnipeg after playing six seasons there. “We need to come away with some points here on this road trip.”

That’s Shesterkin’s specialty, at least so far.

“He’s playing great,” said Brendan Lemieux, another ex-Jet making his first return. “I think his numbers speak for themselves.”