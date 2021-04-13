When general manager Jeff Gorton opted not to make a trade before Monday’s deadline, that meant the Rangers were going to ride out the final 15 games of the regular season with the same roster that got them to this point in the playoff race.

Which was fine with coach David Quinn.

"I think it’s a sign to our team and everybody in that locker room that we feel really good about where we’re at, and the direction we’re going,’’ Quinn said Tuesday morning, before the Rangers’ 3-0 victory over the Devils at the Prudential Center in Newark.

Rookie goalie Igor Shesterkin got the first shutout of his NHL career and Pavel Buchnevich scored the 20,000th goal in franchise history.

Shesterkin, 25, started for the ninth time in the last 11 games, and made 27 saves while Buchnevich made his bit of history with a shorthanded effort into an empty net with 28.0 seconds remaining. Buchnevich stole a pass from P.K. Subban at the Devils’ blue line and fired it in for his 16th goal of the season.

The game was the first of four consecutive between the Rangers and the Devils, with the teams meeting Thursday night and Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden, before going back to Newark Sunday afternoon. The Rangers entered the game four points behind the Boston Bruins for the fourth and final playoff spot in the East Division. The Bruins played last-place Buffalo Tuesday.

Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored the other goals for the Devils and Panarin’s goal, at 7:50 of the third period, was his 138th point in his Rangers career (45 goals, 93 assists), giving him the most points for any Rangers player in his first 100 games with the club. Mark Messier had held the previous record, with 137 points.

The Devils, after their trade deadline selloff — they dealt forwards Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac to the Islanders last week, then traded defenseman Dmitry Kulikov to Edmonton and lost defenseman Sami Vatanen to Dallas off waivers Monday — are now the youngest team in the NHL, at an average age of 24.8.

But New Jersey had its captain back, Nico Hischier, after he missed 23 games following facial surgery in March, and Quinn insisted Tuesday that his team — which had been the youngest in the NHL most of the season, but is now the third-youngest — could not afford to take the Lindy Ruff-coached Devils lightly.

"Teams that are in the situation the Devils are, are very dangerous,’’ he said. "There’s not a lot of pressure on them. They’ve made a lot of moves in the last few days, and these teams are the dangerous teams.’’

Zibanejad scored on a breakaway at 7:02 in a wide-open first period to give the Rangers the lead, but the Rangers missed the net a lot on shot attempts, while Shesterkin had to do plenty of hard work to keep the Devils off the board.

Shesterkin had to stop at least two breakaways against Devils forward Miles Wood over the first two periods, plus a second period two-on-one in which Wood had the puck and took the shot.

The Rangers, meanwhile, managed only four shots on goal in the second period against Devils goaltender McKenzie Blackwood.

In speaking to the media after the deadline on Monday, Gorton said he was happy with the play of the still-developing Rangers this season, and saw no sense in trading for a rental player at the deadline, one who might take playing time away from the young players like Kaapo Kakko, Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, Vitali Kravtsov or Libor Hajek.