The rebuilding of the Rangers continued to pick up steam Friday as the club announced it has agreed to terms on entry-level contracts with Russian goaltender Igor Shesterkin and forward Vitali Kravtsov, the team’s first of three first-round picks in the 2018 draft.

The announcement comes one day after the Rangers announced they had signed Jericho native Adam Fox, the 21-year-old defenseman whose rights they had acquired on Tuesday from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a pair of draft picks.

Shesterkin, 23, and Kravtsov, 19, are not presently on the Russia squad that has been playing pre-World Championships tuneup games, though either or both could still be added before the tournament starts on Sunday. Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev has been playing for Russia in the pre-tournament games.

The arrival of Shesterkin, a fourth-round pick by the Rangers in the 2014 NHL draft, will set up an interesting battle in training camp between he, Georgiev and Henrik Lundqvist for the spots on the opening night roster. Shesterkin has played parts of the last six seasons in Russia’s KHL, and his career 1.68 goals-average is the best in KHL history for goaltenders who have played in at least 50 games. He had been considered the heir apparent to Lundqvist as the Rangers’ No. 1 goalie entering this season. His .935 career save percentage is second all-time in the KHL, and this season he was 24-3-1 in 28 games for SKA St. Petersburg, with a league-best 1.11 GAA, a league-leading .953 save percentage and 10 shutouts. His GAA and save percentage were the second-best single-season figures in league history.

But the emergence of Georgiev, who was undrafted but signed with the Rangers after a summer 2017 tryout, will have something to say about that. Georgiev, also 23, went 14-13-4 with a .914 save percentage and two shutouts for the Rangers this season, and clearly outplayed Lundqvist over the season’s final two months. He made a team-record 55 saves in regulation in a 4-1 win over Toronto at the Garden on Feb. 10, his 23rd birthday.

Kravtsov, meanwhile, had eight goals and 13 assists (21 points) in 50 games for a bad Traktor Chelyabinsk team this season. He led all KHL players under 20 years old in goals, assists and points, and he represented Traktor at the KHL All-Star game.

Both Shesterkin and Kravtsov will have to adjust to the North American rinks, 200 by 85 feet. Kravtsov at this point would be expected to make the team and be part of a youth movement that would presumably include 19-year-old Filip Chytil, 21-year-old Brett Howden – both rookies in 2018-19 – and likely Fox, who is a favorite to make the team after turning pro this summer following three years of college hockey at Harvard, where he was a finalist this season for the Hobey Baker Award as the nation’s top college player.

The Rangers won the second pick in the draft at the NHL draft lottery last month and are expected to take either American Jack Hughes or Finland’s Kaapo Kakko, depending on who the Devils take with the No. 1 pick. Either Hughes or Kakko, who played in Finland’s Liiga and scored 22 goals and 16 assists in 45 games, would be favored to make the team out of training camp as well.