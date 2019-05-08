Six Rangers will play for their respective countries in this year's IIHF World Championship in Bratislava and Kosice, Slovakia from May 10 to 26.

Henrik Lundqvist will represent Sweden, Filip Chytil will represent Czech Republic and Alexander Georgiev will respresent Russia. Chris Kreider, Brady Skjei and Jericho's Adam Fox will represent the United States.

Rangers assistant general manager and Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury was named the general manager of the 2019 U.S. men's national team in March.

This is the sixth time (2003, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2017, 2019) Lundqvist will represent Sweden at the worlds. He didn't appear in a game in 2003 as Sweden earned the silver medal. Lundqvist helped lead Sweden to gold in his most recent appearance in 2017 as he went 5-0-0 with a 1.31 goals against average and a .946 save percentage. Sweden also won gold at last year's worlds, but Lundqvist declined an invitation to play because of a knee injury.

Chytil, 19, became the youngest player to record a goal for the Czech Republic at last year's worlds and is the youngest member of this year's roster.

Kreider was named the United States' Best Player of the Game at the 2018 worlds as he scored two goals to knock off Canada in the Bronze Medal Game.

Skjei previously represented the U.S. at the worlds in 2016 and 2017. Both Georgiev and Fox will play in the worlds for the first time in their careers.