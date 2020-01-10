GREENBURGH, N.Y. — During a sit-down interview with writers, Rangers president John Davidson made clear the franchise has not begun divorce proceedings from Lias Andersson, but they do want to hear directly from the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft about what prompted him to leave the organization.

“It’s a really hard one to figure out until you really end up talking to Lias,” Davidson said prior to practice Friday at the MSG Training Facility. Following the interview, Davidson observed practice along with general manager Jeff Gorton, assistant GM Chris Drury and Glen Sather, who is a special advisor to owner James Dolan.

“I’ve gone and done a lot of research. I can’t figure out exactly what the issue is other than disappointment,” Davidson said.

In recent interviews with a Swedish television station and newspaper, Andersson said there were “factors” and “incidents” which led him to request a trade from the organization as well as leave the Hartford Wolf Pack, the Rangers’ AHL affiliate, to return to Sweden. The Rangers had sent Andersson to Hartford on Nov. 17 in order to get ice time. Andersson made the NHL team out of training camp, but was limited to an average of 9:33 of ice time per game in 17 games. He had one assist in those games before being sent to Hartford, where the 21-year old had four goals and an assist in 13 games with the Wolf Pack. His last game with the Wolf Pack was a 7-1 loss to the Charlotte Checkers, the Carolina Hurricanes’ AHL affiliate, on Dec. 18.

Davidson defended the organization’s handling of Andersson, which had been a season-long talking point.

“The Rangers, as most people know, treat players well, do their best to provide them with every opportunity to become the best player they can be as quickly as possible and I feel like that has happened here,” said Davidson, who stressed he was not going to make any determinations about alleged mistreatment based on media reports which had to be translated into English.

“I’m not going to read translations in this [situation] because it doesn’t make sense until you hear it from the actual person. It just doesn’t make sense,” Davidson said. “However I will say that I’ve tried to reach out to everyone involved in our organization and I don’t sense that there’s been issues.”

So the player and the organization are at a stalemate, and the only way to move forward is communication between the sides.

“I’ve called,” Davidson said. “I haven't talked to him. I’ve talked to his agent a lot. It seems to be the way they want to do things at this point which is fine. He’s disappointed, obviously, that things haven’t worked out to this point.”

When asked specifically if he or Gorton would fly to Sweden in order to facilitate communication with Andersson himself, Davidson was unequivocal.

“No, not right now,” Davidson said. “There’s plenty of ways to talk to people. Plenty of ways. He right now, at this point in time, feels that he’s doing everything through his representatives, so that’s where we are right now.”

Notes & quotes: Following practice, David Quinn announced Henrik Lundqvist will start Saturday night’s game in St. Louis against the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues, and Alexandar Georgiev will be the backup. Also making the trip, according to Quinn: Ryan Lindgren, who suffered a lower body injury in Thursday night’s 6-3 win over the Devils; Marc Staal, who didn’t practice; and Libor Hajek.