Artemi Panarin, who has been the most dynamic player this season for the Rangers, and who spurned the Islanders as a free agent over the summer in order to sign with the Rangers instead, is not dressed for Tuesday night’s game against the Islanders at Madison Square Garden, the Rangers’ last game before the All-Star break.

Panarin, who leads the Rangers in scoring with 26 goals and 42 assists, for 68 points, had put together a career-high five-point night (two goals, three assists) in the 6-2 Rangers victory over the Isles on Jan. 14, but he left the Rangers’ practice early Saturday with what coach David Quinn called “an upper-body thing’’ and after going scoreless in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, he missed practice Monday due to “maintenance,’’ Quinn said.

Pavel Buchnevich, who’d been dropped to the fourth line late in Sunday’s game, took Panarin’s place at left wing on the Rangers’ second line, with center Ryan Strome and Jesper Fast, at Monday’s practice. And Buchnevich skated with those two in warmups. Micheal Haley, who had been scratched against Columbus, entered the lineup to take Panarin’s spot, and played on the fourth line.

Panarin, who signed a seven-year, $81.5 million contract with the Rangers over the summer, is scheduled to be the Blueshirts’ lone representative at the NHL All-Star Game this weekend in St. Louis. The Rangers, in fact, are selling Panarin’s All-Star Game jersey in the Garden tonight.