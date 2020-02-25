In their first meaningful, post-deadline game in three years, the Rangers had newly signed Chris Kreider in the lineup, but not Pavel Buchnevich or goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who were involved in a car accident Sunday night that shook up Buchnevich and knocked Shesterkin out for at least a couple weeks with a broken rib.

So Alexandar Georgiev got the start in goal against the Islanders in a game full of playoff implications, and coach David Quinn moved third line center Filip Chytil into Buchnevich’s spot on the right side of the top line, with Kreider and Mika Zibanejad.

But Georgiev always plays well against the Islanders, and he did again Tuesday, making 42 saves to keep his team in it until Mika Zibanejad’s goal, 28 seconds into overtime, gave the Rangers a 4-3 win that inched them that much closer to a playoff spot.

The Rangers, who were outplayed much of the night, took a 3-1 lead when Brett Howden scored his eighth goal of the season at 9:34 of the third period. An apparent Islanders goal was waved off for goaltender interference with 7:44 remaining in regulation, and after the Islanders challenged the ruling, and failed to get it overturned, the Rangers had a power play that gave them an opportunity to ice the game.

But they failed, and the Isles got goals by Jordan Eberle, at 14:23, and then, with the goaltender pulled for an extra skater, by Brock Nelson, with 17.9 seconds left in regulation, to force the overtime.

The win was the eighth in nine games for the Rangers (34-24-4), who set a franchise record with their eighth straight road victory. It also was their third victory in four games against the Islanders. The Rangers are four points behind Columbus for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

“Yesterday was a difficult day for every team in the National Hockey League and we were no different,’’ Quinn said in his pregame chat with reporters. “That being said, it’s time to get back to work, and we just kind of want to continue the things we’ve been doing over the last month-and-a-half. And we’ve got a goal in mind, and we certainly know it’s attainable, and achievable.’’

The goal, of course, is to make the playoffs

The Islanders, pumped up with new acquisition Jean-Gabriel Pageau centering their third line, jumped on the Rangers from the start, taking the first six shots of the game and dominating possession in the first period.

But Georgiev was sharp and kicked out all 15 shots the Isles took in the period and, 47 seconds after a penalty to Brendan Lemieux expired, the Rangers took the lead, at 17:02, on a goal by Artemi Panarin, who was somehow all alone at the back post to sweep in a pass from Ryan Lindgren.

The Rangers made it 2-0 when Greg McKegg, back in the lineup to replace Buchnevich after sitting out the last three games, tipped a shot by Brendan Lemieux past Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov at 7:48 of the second period. But the Islanders kept piling up the shots on goal, and eventually got on the board when a shot by Ryan Pulock deflected over the goal and off the back glass and came back into the slot. Neither Georgiev nor defenseman Marc Staal knew where the puck went, but Pageau, battling in front with Staal, did, and knocked it down with his glove and tapped it in behind Georgiev for his first Islanders goal and 25th of the season at 17:04.