A day after the Rangers’ fourth straight loss, their chances at breaking out of their slump took another blow.

Defenseman Jacob Trouba will be out for the next 4-6 weeks with an upper-body injury, the team announced Wednesday. Rangers coach David Quinn said Trouba suffered a broken thumb in the second period of Tuesday's loss to the Devils.

The Rangers already were playing without rookie defender K’Andre Miller, out with his own upper-body injury, and star forward Artemi Panarin, who missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. Quinn expects both players to return when the team next takes the ice.

The Rangers are scheduled to be in action Thursday against the Flyers, but Philadelphia still had seven players on their COVID-19 list as of Tuesday.