TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyRangers

Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba expected to miss 4-6 weeks with broken thumb

Jacob Trouba at Rangers practice on Jan. 15,

Jacob Trouba at Rangers practice on Jan. 15, 2021. Credit: NY Rangers/Nick Homler

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

A day after the Rangers’ fourth straight loss, their chances at breaking out of their slump took another blow.

Defenseman Jacob Trouba will be out for the next 4-6 weeks with an upper-body injury, the team announced Wednesday. Rangers coach David Quinn said Trouba suffered a broken thumb in the second period of Tuesday's loss to the Devils.

The Rangers already were playing without rookie defender K’Andre Miller, out with his own upper-body injury, and star forward Artemi Panarin, who missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. Quinn expects both players to return when the team next takes the ice.

The Rangers are scheduled to be in action Thursday against the Flyers, but Philadelphia still had seven players on their COVID-19 list as of Tuesday.

 
By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Nets guard James Harden celebrates a three-pointer against Without KD and Kyrie, Nets rally to edge Suns
St. John's guard Posh Alexander scores on a St. John's special season continues in win over Xavier
Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the Islanders skates against Beauvillier activated by Isles after missing nine games
The Rangers' Mika Zibanejad and teammates react to Trouba injured as Rangers fall to Devils for fourth straight loss
New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas (53) gives Isles' Sorokin blanks Sabres for first NHL win
Knicks had their first virus-related postponement when Saturday's Saturday's Knicks game postponed after four Spurs test positive
Didn’t find what you were looking for?