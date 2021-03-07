Defenseman Jacob Trouba, who the Rangers initially said would be out 4-6 weeks with a broken thumb, was back in the lineup Sunday in Pittsburgh against the Penguins. Trouba missed eight games.

"I'm no doctor,’’ coach David Quinn said before the game, of Trouba’s rapid return. "I just do what they tell me when guys are healthy. He's in a good spot physically, feels very good. Everybody on the medical side is very confident that he can play.’’

Trouba was injured Feb. 16 in a game against New Jersey. He had three assists and 14 penalty minutes and was averaging 21:40 in ice time in 14 games before getting injured.

Jack Johnson, who had missed eight games with a groin strain before being put back in the lineup when Trouba got hurt, came out of the lineup to accommodate Trouba’s return.

"Jack's been a warrior through all this,’’ Quinn said. "Obviously, he's had the lower body thing he's been dealing with, and you know what, it actually came at a good time (with the team) going back-to-back, for Jack.’’

DiGiuseppe replaces Blackwell

Phillip DiGiuseppe, who had been scratched Saturday when Kaapo Kakko returned from a stint on the COVID-19 list, was back in the lineup. He stepped in for Colin Blackwell, who was a healthy scratch for the first time since making his Rangers debut against the Penguins Jan. 24. Blackwell, who has played 14 games, is tied with Artemi Panarin for the fourth-most goals on the team (5), and his eight points is tied with Mika Zibanejad for seventh on the team.

Blue notes

Alexandar Georgiev, who allowed three goals Saturday in the 6-3 win over New Jersey, made his second straight start in goal. Quinn had said after the game Saturday he wasn’t sure whether Georgiev or Keith Kinkaid would start Sunday. Kinkaid came off the taxi squad to back up Georgiev Saturday because Igor Shesterkin was out with a groin strain… D Anthony Bitetto, who is battling a lower-body injury, missed his sixth straight game and is not on the road trip, Quinn said.