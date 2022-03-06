WINNIPEG — Sunday was not the first time Jacob Trouba had returned to Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to the Rangers in the summer of 2019. But the place still does hold a lot of memories for the Rangers’ 28-year-old defenseman.

"Obviously, the first time is a little bit more unique than the rest,’’ Trouba said at Sunday’s morning skate, before the Rangers played their first game in Winnipeg since February 2020. "But yeah, it's just kind of nice to be back. It's fun to be back here, but I guess not the same emotion as last time.’’

Trouba played the first six years of his career for the Jets before they dealt him to the Rangers for Neal Pionk and the return of their own 2019 first-round pick, which they originally sent to the Rangers as part of the Kevin Hayes deal a few months earlier. The 6-3, 208-pound defenseman had enjoyed a career year his final season in Winnipeg, scoring a career-best 50 points in 2018-19, and some fans didn’t appreciate Trouba forcing the Jets to trade him to a U.S.-based team. He did hear some boos in his first game back.

The trade, though, seemed to work out for both teams. Pionk quickly became a fan favorite in Winnipeg, where he has put up 101 points in 175 games with the Jets entering Sunday. Trouba had scored 65 points in 163 games for the Rangers entering Sunday, but has become an all-around rock on the Rangers’ defense.

His eight goals entering Sunday were the most for any Rangers defenseman, and his 125 blocked shots led the team. His 150 hits were second to forward Ryan Reaves, and he was the team leader in fights with six.

"He's huge,’’ Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said of Trouba. "I mean, a veteran guy that plays the game the right way every night . . . team leader. You come to expect what he's going to do. That's what Jacob Trouba brings to your team. He plays physical, he plays hard. He kills penalties, [plays on the] power play, so he's just a solid, solid player that shows up and consistently does the right things every night.’’

Trouba, who took a little time adjusting to the difference between living in Winnipeg and New York, is one of the Rangers’ six alternate captains and a key spokesman for the team. He’s been a partner and mentor for second-year defenseman K’Andre Miller, and something of a role model for rookie Braden Schneider, whom Gallant has called "a mini-Trouba.’’

Trouba has been one of the central figures in a defense that entered Sunday having allowed the third-fewest goals in the league, with 138. And while goaltender Igor Shesterkin has done the most of anyone to help the Rangers achieve that distinction, the defense corps, led by Adam Fox, Ryan Lindgren and Trouba, has been stalwart, as well.

"I think [the defense has been] pretty consistent with our team game, of, we have stretches where we play really well, and then we get away from that for stretches,’’ he said. "Obviously, Igor's been great. ‘Schneids,’ [Schneider] I think, has stepped in and played really well. It’s good to have ‘Nemo’ [Patrik Nemeth] back. I think we're plugging along. I think we're improving. I think we still have room to grow.’’

Trouba was asked Sunday what was behind his third-period fight with St. Louis’ Brayden Schenn Wednesday. It came 17 seconds after Chris Kreider’s power-play goal put the Rangers ahead 4-3 in a game they would eventually win, 5-3.

"Just heat of the game, I guess,’’ he said, somewhat sheepishly. "Probably not the smartest time to do that, but hindsight is 2020.’’