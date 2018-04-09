GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton said the decision to fire coach Alain Vigneault after five seasons had been made in the last week or so of the season, had nothing to do with Vigneault’s postgame remarks after Saturday’s 5-0, season-ending loss in Philadelphia, and was more of a “general change.’’

“I just think that after five years, we think it’s time for a change,’’ Gorton said of Vigneault, who guided the Rangers to a 34-39-9 record this season and a 226-147-37 record in his five-year tenure.

Gorton said assistant coaches Scott Arniel and Darryl Williams were let go on Sunday, but assistant coach Lindy Ruff is still with the club, at least until Gorton and he have a conversation. Asked if Ruff, who has coached 19 years in the NHL and was Coach of the Year in 2006, would be a candidate to replace Vigneault, Gorton said he wants to speak to him first before determining that.

Gorton used the word “fresh’’ to describe what he’s looking for in the next Rangers coach, though he said he isn’t interested in hiring anyone who has no coaching experience whatsoever. He said he has been contacted by several people about the job, though he declined to identify those people.

Gorton said when the Rangers made the decision in early February to strip the roster down and rebuild, he envisioned Vigneault being the coach going forward. He did say he was disappointed in some players’ performances in the latter half of the season — he wouldn’t identify those players — and he will speak to them when the players do their exit interviews on Tuesday.

Gorton said he won’t put a timetable on hiring a new coach. He sees no need to have a coach in place in time for the NHL draft, which is June 22-23 in Dallas. However, he did allow that it would make sense to have one in place by the time free agency begins July 1.

Gorton said he liked what he saw from teenage forwards Lias Andersson and Filip Chytil in their seven-game run with the team at the end of the season and said both of them were asked by their national team federations to play in the upcoming World Championships. (Andersson is from Sweden, Chytil from the Czech Republic.) Gorton said he would like as many of his team’s players to play in the World Championships as possible. So far, he said only forward Chris Kreider (U.S.A.) is confirmed, though Andersson, Chytil, Mika Zibanejad (Sweden) and some others have been asked to play.