With Jesper Fast a last-minute scratch from the lineup, for what the Rangers said were “personal’’ reasons, Micheal Haley, who had not initially been scheduled to dress for the game, was a late addition, and rookie Kaapo Kakko was promoted from the third line to take Fast’s spot on the top unit, alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider.

Greg McKegg was bumped up from the fourth line to the third line, with left wing Brendan Lemieux and center Brett Howden, and Haley filled McKegg’s spot on the fourth line, skating with center Lias Andersson and right wing Brendan Smith.

Kakko had played on the first line for the first two periods of Thursday’s win over Buffalo, but he ended up with only 11:47 in ice time in that game, less than all but the fourth-liners played.

DeAngelo on power play

Tony DeAngelo took Jacob Trouba’s spot on the first power play. “Tony’s always No. 1 power play offensive ability,’’ coach David Quinn said. “I think he’s just been in situations where the opportunity hasn’t presented itself. That’s not the case here right now. It was a couple of reasons: Our power play hasn’t been great lately. I think he’s got a little bit of Mojo going right now. He feels really good about himself, as he should. He’s done a real good job, from an offensive perspective, over the last two weeks, and with our units kind of struggling a little bit, this gives us a little bit different look.’’… Zibanejad played in his 500th NHL game … Prior to the game, the Rangers and Bruins Alumni played in a charity fundraiser at the Garden, with the Bruins Alumni winning, 5-3. Darius Kasparaitis, Brian Mullen and Brad Richards scored for the Rangers Alumni. Steve Valiquette played in goal for the Rangers, and Mike Richter played forward.