WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Jacob Trouba, traded to the Rangers from the Jets over the summer, wasn’t the only player for whom Tuesday’s game had special meaning. Brendan Lemieux had been traded by the Jets to the Rangers in the Kevin Hayes deal just before last season’s trade deadline and second-year player Brett Howden is from Winnipeg.

Howden, who was injured last season when the Rangers played here, played his first game as a pro in his hometown, and he was expecting a big cheering section to see him.

“Probably around 40-ish,’’ Howden said at the morning skate, when asked how many people would be in the stands to see him. “Close friends, lots of family and just, lots of people that have helped me along the way.’’

Asked before the game about Howden, Rangers coach David Quinn called him “a guy that continues to grow.’’

“He's incredibly coachable; he's playing with a little bit more of an edge,’’ Quinn said. “People lose sight of the fact he's still 21 years old . . . he has your typical ups and downs during the course of a season not unlike any other young player, but I just love how much he works at his game.’’

Smith sits out fourth game in row

Quinn stayed with the same lineup that beat the Kings Sunday, meaning G Alexandar Georgiev and LW/D Brendan Smith were the scratches.

“Smitty is a key piece to our team and I know lately he hasn't been playing a lot, and that probably is more because we like what the other guys are doing,’’ Quinn said of Smith, who sat out his fourth straight game. “He's such a pro and he's such a presence in our locker room. And he's a good player when he's when he's playing. It just happens to be a situation where other guys are playing just a little bit better… and we just we just feel like this is our best lineup right now.’’ . . . Defenseman Ryan Lindgren turned 22 Tuesday.