With the Rangers already looking for a new president following Glen Sather’s decision to step down from that position, the team announced Thursday that Jim Schoenfeld, the team’s senior vice president and assistant general manager, is leaving his position after 17 years with the organization.

The official news release didn’t say anything about retiring, but Schoenfeld is 66, and two years ago he had passed along his duties of being the GM of the Rangers’ Hartford farm team to Chris Drury.

Schoenfeld’s main responsibilities the last two years had been to serve as an advisor to Sather, but with Sather announcing in April that he would be stepping down, and with the Rangers about to bring in a new president (Blue Jackets president John Davidson, a former goaltender and television broadcaster for the Rangers, is considered a strong candidate to take over for Sather), Schoenfeld’s role in the organization seemed less than certain.

Schoenfeld joined the Rangers in 2002 as an assistant coach and held several positions within the organization, including being GM and head coach for AHL Hartford.

Prior to joining the Rangers, he had been a head coach in the NHL for parts of 10 seasons, with the Sabres, Devils, Capitals and Phoenix. His record was 256-246-78. As a player, Schoenfeld played 13 seasons as a defenseman with the Sabres, Red Wings and Bruins, and he is a member of the Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame and the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame.