Rangers call up Joey Keane for defensive depth

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the status of defensemen Tony DeAngelo and Marc Staal in some question for Friday’s road trip finale against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Rangers on Friday called up defenseman Joey Keane from AHL Hartford, and the 20-year-old rookie is expected to be available to play if needed against the Blue Jackets.

Staal missed Thursday’s 4-3 shootout victory over the Minnesota Wild because of the flu, and DeAngelo appeared to hurt his shoulder on a body check late in the third period of the game. DeAngelo, who had an assist in the game and is having a career year with 13 goals and 30 assists in 56 games, went to the bench hunched over and favoring his right shoulder after the hit and was not on the ice when the Rangers pulled goaltender Alexandar Georgiev for an extra skater.

Mika Zibanejad tied the game with 1:06 remaining and DeAngelo did play during the five-minute, three-on-three overtime.

Keane, a 6-foot, 187-pound rookie with Hartford, played in the AHL All-Star Challenge last month. Like DeAngelo, he is a righthanded-shooting defenseman who runs the point on the power play. He has eight goals and 20 assists in 48 games for Hartford and his eight goals rank him sixth among AHL defensemen. He has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last six games.

With Staal unavailable, Brendan Smith, who has played some defense but mostly served as a fourth-line left wing all season, played on defense, partnered with DeAngelo.