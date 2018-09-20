Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

SportsHockeyRangers

Rangers return Joey Keane to his junior team

Joey Keane during Rangers training camp on Sept.

Joey Keane during Rangers training camp on Sept. 15, 2018. Photo Credit: Richard Harbus/Richard Harbus

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
Print

The Rangers are off Thursday after losing their second preseason game Wednesday to the Philadelphia Flyers, 6-4, but the team made a roster move in the morning, returning defenseman Joey Keane to his junior team, the Barrie Colts of the OHL.

Keane, 19, appeared in Wednesday’s game and played 13 minutes, during which he was credited with two hits, one blocked shot and two shots on goal. He was minus-2.

Keane, one of two third-round picks the Rangers made in this summer’s draft, made a favorable impression on Rangers coach David Quinn during his time in camp. He was the player who knocked the wind out of No. 1 center Mika Zibanejad during a one-on-one battle drill, and generally, the 6-foot, 183-pound, right-handed shot competed well in his first NHL training camp.

“I like Joey. I hope he’s taking in the moment, and not putting too much pressure on himself,’’ Quinn said of Keane before Wednesday’s game. “He’s done a lot of good things. He’s a guy that’s got great feet, and he’s got good skills.’’

The move leaves the Rangers with 14 defensemen in camp, and 44 players overall, including forward Boo Nieves, who remains in concussion protocol.

Colin

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

