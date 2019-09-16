Rangers keen on prospect Joey Keane

GREENBURGH, N.Y. – A year ago, a teenager named Joey Keane made an impression in his first pro training camp when he knocked the wind out of the Rangers’ top player, Mika Zibanejad, in a one-on-one drill. Zibanejad was OK, and Keane survived the Rangers’ first cuts and got to play in a preseason game before being returned to his junior team in Barrie, Ont.

Now 20, Keane is still drawing positive attention to himself. On Monday, the 6-foot, 187-pound defenseman from Chicago scored a goal in the Rangers’ first training camp scrimmage.

“It was nice,’’ he said of his goal, the only one his team scored in a 4-1 loss. “I got up [on the rush], got a pass right in the slot. I was (at point blank range), so I just had to put her in.’’

“Joey’s got a lot of great qualities about him,’’ coach David Quinn said. “I love his skating. He’s strong. I think, as you get older, as a defenseman, a lot of guys are gifted offensively, and they’re offensive defensemen. I think he’s still finding his way as to who he’s going to be at our level. He’s certainly a great prospect for us. There’s a lot of things to like about Joey.’’

One of two third round draft picks by the Rangers in 2018, Keane scored eight goals, with 31 assists in 66 games combined for Barrie and the London Knights of the OHL this season, in his final year of junior hockey. A righthanded-shooting defenseman, he normally would likely have been ticketed for the Rangers’ Hartford farm team this season, but with restricted free agent Tony DeAngelo unsigned and not in camp, there is ice time and opportunity for other players to show the coaches what they can do. Quinn said “there’s certainly a chance’’ for him to impress with DeAngelo out.

“I don't read into it too much,’’ Keane said when asked if DeAngelo’s absence works in his favor. “That's the coaches' decisions. I'm just going to try to get better every day and compete every day. So that's my that's my goal.’’

Keane, who had 12 goals and 44 points for Barrie in his draft year, said he doesn’t consider himself to be an offensive defenseman.

“I would say I'm a skating defenseman,’’ he said. “I move the puck up. I do like to get in the offense. But I wouldn't say I'm like a Drew Doughty, or someone who's trying to dangle all the time.’’

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Keane spent most of the summer in Connecticut, training with Ben Prentiss, the trainer who works with many of the Rangers to get them into top shape for camp. Keane did a lot of work in the weight room in the early part of the summer, and then worked on his skating speed as training camp drew closer.

“That was unbelievable,’’ Keane said. “A great opportunity to be able to be around the pro guys again, and just kind of see how that works. And yeah, my goal is to get stronger. And that's what the Rangers told me I had to do. And I did get stronger.’’

Notes & quotes: The Rangers made their first cuts of camp, assigning five players – Gs Francois Brassard and Tom McCollum, and forwards Ryan Gropp, Ville Meskanen and Ty Ronning – to Hartford, and returning Ds Nico Gross and Hunter Skinner, to their junior teams. The cuts leave the Rangers with 48 players in camp . . . Boo Nieves (two), Phillip DiGiuseppe and Tarmo Reunanen scored the goals for Team Leetch, which beat Team Graves. Quinn singled out Adam Fox, Kaapo Kakko, Nieves and Filip Chytil when asked who stood out. “Chytil’s had a good camp,’’ he said… Quinn said Ds Sean Day and Yegor Rykov, who have not participated in camp yet because of injury, are both getting closer and could see action soon.