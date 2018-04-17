John Amirante, the Rangers’ longtime national anthem singer, died Tuesday morning, the team announced. He was 83.

“It is with great sadness our Rangers family shares the loss of legendary anthem singer John Amirante, who passed away this morning at 83,” the Rangers wrote on Twitter. “Our thoughts are with his wife Ann, his children and the entire Amirante family. We will forever remember and miss John.”

Amirante sang the anthem before Rangers games for 35 years, a run that ended in 2015 (although he did return a few times in the years since).

Amirante has said his favorite anthem of the more than 1,000 he has sung in public was the one before Game 7 of the 1994 Stanley Cup Final, during which the Garden was so loud he could not hear a word he was singing.

Nothing in New York sports is quite like Rangers fans emoting before a postseason game, as no one knows better than Amirante, who has lived in Plainview since 1968. “It’s a fantastic feeling.” he said.

Amirante’s Rangers fandom dates to the post-World War II years — his favorite player, Edgar Laprade, was a center for them from 1945-55 — but his anthem resume extends far beyond that, touching an array of New York teams and sports.

It all started when he got a gig singing with the dance band at Cardinal Hayes High School in his native Bronx, which led to jobs in the clubs along Central Avenue in Yonkers.

Amirante kept singing, entertaining at parties and other events, and moved into sports via a connection from his day job as a design engineer for John McMullen’s naval architecture firm.

McMullen happened to own the Houston Astros and got Amirante an audition to sing at Shea Stadium before an Astros-Mets game. He landed the job in the summer of 1980.

That job emboldened him to seek out Madison Square Garden officials. They gave him three Rangers and two Knicks games in 1980-81, and within a couple of years, he was doing every game for both teams.

That was cool, but equally cool for a former sandlot pitcher from the Bronx was sharing anthem duties at Yankee Stadium for a time with Robert Merrill. He had sung at a birthday party for owner George Steinbrenner, who later recognized him at a Rangers game.

“He said, ‘You did a good job out there on the ice,’ “ Amirante recalled. “I said, ‘Well, I can sing just as easily on the grass.’ I got him to laugh.”

Amirante did not consider the anthem a particularly difficult song, unlike most who attempt it.

“The problem is most people think too much about it,” he said. “I sing it like I’m saying my prayers at night. It just comes out.”

The ultimate Rangers prayer was answered 24 years ago, and still echoes.

“My first concern was: Am I going to hear the organ?” Amirante said.

He didn’t, and no one minded.

With Neil Best