John Davidson wasn’t unemployed long.

Fifteen days after Davidson was shockingly fired as Rangers president, the Columbus Blue Jackets announced Thursday that Davidson is returning to Ohio and resuming his role as president of hockey operations for the Blue Jackets, two years after he left to take the job with the Rangers.

Davidson, 68, reunites with Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, who was signed to a contract extension by the club.

"John Davidson and Jarmo Kekalainen worked tirelessly and effectively together to transform our hockey club from a team with one Stanley Cup Playoffs appearance in 12 seasons to one that reached the postseason five times in seven years from 2013-20," Columbus team president Mike Priest said in the release.

Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton were fired by the Rangers on May 5, two days after Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson twice body slammed Artemi Panarin to the ice in a game at Madison Square Garden that the Capitals won, 6-3.

The next day, Wilson was fined for punching a defenseless Pavel Buchnevich in the game, but not suspended, and not punished for his actions against Panarin. The Rangers released a statement after the ruling in which they called for the NHL’s Director of Player Safety George Parros to be fired. The day after that, Davidson and Gorton were fired, though the Rangers insist the Wilson incident, and the subsequent team statement, had nothing to do with the move.

Six days later, after the season was over, Rangers coach David Quinn was fired by new president and GM Chris Drury, who was promoted to replace both Davidson and Gorton.

Davidson, the popular former Rangers goaltender and Hall of Fame broadcaster, had been the Blue Jackets' president of hockey operations for seven years before leaving to take over as Rangers president for Glen Sather, who stepped down from the position in 2019. Before he went to Columbus, he had served as president of the St. Louis Blues.

Davidson originally hired Kekalainen in February 2013, making him the first European-born GM in NHL history. The two men have a busy offseason ahead of them, beginning with who will replace John Tortorella as the Blue Jackets’ head coach. With Davidson in charge now, it is certainly possible Quinn could be added to the list of candidates to be considered to replace Tortorella.