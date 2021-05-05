Team president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton no longer are with the Rangers, the club announced shortly before before Wednesday night's game against the Capitals.

The shake up was announced after multiple reports Wednesday that Davidson and Gorton had been fired from their positions.

The moves come a day after the team issued a scathing statement calling for the removal of NHL head of player safety George Parros after the Capitals' Tom Wilson was fined but not suspended for attacking three Rangers players and ending Artemi Panarin's season on Monday.

The firings reportedly were coincidental to the statement and not related to the Wilson saga, and that team ownership believed the Rangers underachieved this season. The Rangers are 26-21-6 and were eliminated from playoff contention with Monday night's loss.

Frank Seravalli of TSN Sports reported that Davidson and Gorton tried to distance themselves from the Rangers' statement and told other executives that they didn't know it was coming until after it was released.

Drury, previously the associate general manager, will remain with the Rangers as president and GM without an interim tag. Senior adviser Glen Sather is expected to work with Drury during the transition period.