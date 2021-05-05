TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

John Davidson and Jeff Gorton out, Chris Drury named Rangers president and GM in surprise shake up

Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton, left, and team

Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton, left, and team president John Davidson speaking on Feb. 24, 2020. Credit: Colin Stephenson / Newsday

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Team president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton no longer are with the Rangers, the club announced shortly before before Wednesday night's game against the Capitals.

The shake up was announced after multiple reports Wednesday that Davidson and Gorton had been fired from their positions.

The moves come a day after the team issued a scathing statement calling for the removal of NHL head of player safety George Parros after the Capitals' Tom Wilson was fined but not suspended for attacking three Rangers players and ending Artemi Panarin's season on Monday.

The firings reportedly were coincidental to the statement and not related to the Wilson saga, and that team ownership believed the Rangers underachieved this season. The Rangers are 26-21-6 and were eliminated from playoff contention with Monday night's loss.

 

Frank Seravalli of TSN Sports reported that Davidson and Gorton tried to distance themselves from the Rangers' statement and told other executives that they didn't know it was coming until after it was released.

Drury, previously the associate general manager, will remain with the Rangers as president and GM without an interim tag. Senior adviser Glen Sather is expected to work with Drury during the transition period.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Baseball fans who have gotten their shots for
Vaccinated NY baseball fans to enjoy normal seating; Broadway returns in September, Cuomo says
Islanders head coach Barry Trotz against the Washington
Trotz confident Isles will be ready to go in the playoffs
Nets head coach Steve Nash talks with Jeff
Nash questioned for decision not to call timeout during Bucks' run
Keith Hernandez hits two-run single for Cardinals in
Hernandez to be inducted into the Cardinals' Hall of Fame
Knicks forward Julius Randle reacts with teammates after
Randle calls his player of the month award a team honor
Argentina's Luca Vildoza gestures against Serbia during a
Source: Knicks agree to deal with Argentine guard Luca Vildoza
Didn’t find what you were looking for?