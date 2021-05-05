TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers fire team president John Davidson and GM Jeff Gorton, reports say



Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton, left, and team president John Davidson speaking on Feb. 24, 2020.

By Colin Stephenson
The Rangers have fired president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton, according to multiple reports, hours before Wednesday night's game against the Capitals.

The move comes a day after the team issued a scathing statement calling for the removal of NHL head of player safety George Parros after the Capitals' Tom Wilson was fined but not suspended for attacking three Rangers players and ending Artemi Panarin's season on Monday.

The firings reportedly were coincidental to the statement and not related to the Wilson saga, and that team ownership believed the Rangers underachieved this season. The Rangers are 26-21-6 and were eliminated from playoff contention with Monday night's loss.

Frank Seravalli of TSN Sports reported that Davidson and Gorton tried to distance themselves from the Rangers' statement and told other executives that they didn't know it was coming until after it was released.

 

Associate general manager Chris Drury will remain with the Rangers as president and GM, according to multiple reports, though it is unclear if the titles are interim or permanent.



Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

