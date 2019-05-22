"Dreams do come true."

That's how new Rangers president John Davidson, a former goalie and TV broadcaster for the franchise, opened his introductory news conference Wednesday at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater.

"This is the only organization I would have left Columbus for," Davidson said. "Columbus is a great city. The Blue Jackets are a very proud club.”

"Dreams do come true"



Welcome back, JD 👏 pic.twitter.com/ogyeK4ZVUv — SNY (@SNYtv) May 142, 2019

Davidson had been president of hockey operations for the Blue Jackets for the past seven years before he resigned last week after the Rangers asked for permission to talk to Davidson. The Rangers announced Friday that Davidson, who before his time with Columbus was the president of the Blues for six years, would be the team's next president.

“After meeting with [Madison Square Garden executive chairman and chief executive officer] Jim [Dolan], it was very clear that we share the same vision," Davidson said. "Jim is a man who wants to win, he wants to do it right, and we’re on the same page. General manager Jeff Gorton and his staff have worked very hard over the last two years to build a foundation that’s in place.”

Davidson emphasized "patience" and "resolve" as the Rangers, who have missed the playoffs the last two seasons and finished 32-36-14 in David Quinn's first season as head coach, try to rebuild. They have the second pick in the NHL draft in June.

“There’s no short cuts," Davidson said. "It’s nothing but hard work."