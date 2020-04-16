TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers have surpassed team president John Davidson's expectations

Rangers president John Davidson appears during a press

Rangers president John Davidson appears during a press conference at the MSG Training Facility in Greenburgh on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.  Credit: Errol Anderson

By Colin Stephenson
Rangers president John Davidson, in an interview Wednesday on MSG Network’s “MSG 150’’ show, said the Rangers, who were two points out of a playoff spot when the NHL paused its season on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have been better than he expected them to be in 2019-20.

“I would have been surprised,’’ Davidson told host Bill Pidto when asked what he would have thought last summer of the idea that the still-rebuilding Rangers would be this close to a playoff spot. “I’ve been a part of rebuilds in two different cities [St. Louis, with the Blues, and Columbus, with the Blue Jackets]; I surrounded myself with good people in those two cities and that really got us going.

“Here, I had to analyze a lot of things, and that includes coaches and general managers and things, and I saw a lot of good things,’’ he said. “And a good portion of the way through, we re-upped both [GM] Jeff Gorton and [assistant GM] Chris Drury, and very deservedly so. They’ve got some things in pretty good spots here.’’

A month ago, just before the season paused, Elliotte Friedman, of Hockey Night in Canada, reported the Rangers had extended Gorton and Drury, though the team never announced it.

Davidson said the Rangers’ rebuild isn’t complete yet. When the season came to a halt, the Blueshirts were 37-28-5, for 79 points, through 70 games. They were two points out of the final wild-card spot with 12 games to go, but that doesn’t guarantee they’ll be a legit playoff team next season, Davidson said.

“We know we’ve got a long way to go,’’ he said. “You build a foundation and just take it a step at a time . . . And you’ve to make good moves. It’s hard to make great moves every time you make a move, but your batting percentage has to be pretty good.

“Now, it’s still going to be hard,’’ he continued. “There are steps forward, and then there’s one back, and then steps forward, and one back. But there’s good things in place.’’

Davidson also said the training staff is in touch with the players, giving them “virtual training sessions,’’ and they are also making sure the players are in a good place mentally. As for management, they are constantly meeting with the coaching and scouting staff on teleconferences and going over things “as though the draft were to be tomorrow. We’re prepared to go into the draft. So there’s a lot of things that keep you real busy.’’

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday.

