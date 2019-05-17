John Davidson resigned his position as president of hockey operations for the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, opening the door for the former Rangers goaltender and television analyst to take the job as president of the Rangers, replacing Glen Sather, who announced last month he would be stepping down from that position.

“The New York Rangers recently sought permission from our organization to speak with John Davidson about serving as their team president,’’ Blue Jackets president Mike Priest said in a press release Friday afternoon. “The permission was granted, and today, John has resigned his position as president of hockey operations and alternate governor with the Columbus Blue Jackets.’’

The Rangers are expected to make their own announcement later Friday.

Davidson, 66, was the Rangers’ top target – really, the only target, once Steve Yzerman accepted the job as GM of the Detroit Red Wings – as soon as Sather announced his intention to give up the day-to-day duties as being Rangers president back in early April. The Rangers had to wait until after Columbus was eliminated by the Boston Bruins in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs before they could request permission to talk to Davidson.

The Rangers brass had its organizational meetings last week in California, and GM Jeff Gorton is in Europe now for the World Championships, but bringing Davidson on board was expected to happen very quickly. The Rangers are at a pivotal point in their rebuilding phase, having won the second pick overall in the NHL draft. They are likely to select Finnish forward Kaapo Kakko – presuming the Devils, who have the first pick, take American Jack Hughes – and could seek to accelerate the timetable on their rebuild by diving into the free-agent market. Blue Jackets forward Artemi Panarin is expected to be a target for the Rangers. With two first-round picks and two second-round picks in next month’s draft, they have assets to trade for established talent this summer.

Gorton will stay on as GM, the Rangers had said when Sather stepped down, but on Thursday, the Rangers announced Jim Schoenfeld, a senior vice president and assistant general manager and one of Sather’s top advisors, had stepped down from his position. That means Davidson likely would be able to bring in a lieutenant of his own. Dave Maloney, currently a radio analyst for the Rangers, is expected to be in the mix for a position in Davidson’s circle of advisors. Maloney was the captain of the 1978-79 Rangers team that advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals against Montreal. Davidson was the goaltender on that team, and he and Maloney are great friends.

“When we hired John Davidson in October 2012, I said I thought he was the perfect person to lead our hockey operations efforts," Blue Jackets owner John P. McConnell said in the release. "Nearly seven years later, I believe I was right. He joined our team at a very difficult time and led a transformation that has resulted in consistent winning and appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs."