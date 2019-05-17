John Davidson named new Rangers president

Shortly after resigning as president of hockey operations for the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, John Davidson was named president of the Rangers.

“I am excited and humbled to be named the President of the New York Rangers,” said Davidson, a former goaltender and TV analyst for the team, in a news release. “The opportunity of rejoining the Rangers organization and returning home to New York, where my family and I have spent so many wonderful years, was one I simply could not pass up. I want to thank James Dolan for offering me this chance to come home."

Davidson replaces Glen Sather, who announced last month he would be stepping down from the position.

“Today is the start of a new and exciting chapter in New York Rangers history,” Madison Square Garden executive chairman James Dolan said in a statement. “John Davidson is one of the premier executives in the National Hockey League. As we continue to build a team that can consistently compete for the Stanley Cup, John’s knowledge of the game and his experience and passion for the Rangers logo make him the ideal choice to oversee our Hockey Operations department. I am thrilled to welcome 'JD' and his family home.”

Davidson, 66, was the Rangers’ top target – really, the only target, once Steve Yzerman accepted the job as GM of the Detroit Red Wings – as soon as Sather announced his intention to give up the day-to-day duties as being Rangers president back in early April. The Rangers had to wait until after Columbus was eliminated by the Boston Bruins in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs before they could request permission to talk to Davidson.

The Rangers brass had its organizational meetings last week in California, and GM Jeff Gorton is in Europe now for the World Championships, but bringing Davidson on board was expected to happen very quickly. The Rangers are at a pivotal point in their rebuilding phase, having won the second pick overall in the NHL draft. They are likely to select Finnish forward Kaapo Kakko – presuming the Devils, who have the first pick, take American Jack Hughes – and could seek to accelerate the timetable on their rebuild by diving into the free-agent market. Blue Jackets forward Artemi Panarin is expected to be a target for the Rangers. With two first-round picks and two second-round picks in next month’s draft, they have assets to trade for established talent this summer.

Gorton will stay on as GM, the Rangers had said when Sather stepped down, but on Thursday, the Rangers announced Jim Schoenfeld, a senior vice president and assistant general manager and one of Sather’s top advisors, had stepped down from his position. That means Davidson likely would be able to bring in a lieutenant of his own. Dave Maloney, currently a radio analyst for the Rangers, is expected to be in the mix for a position in Davidson’s circle of advisors. Maloney was the captain of the 1978-79 Rangers team that advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals against Montreal. Davidson was the goaltender on that team, and he and Maloney are great friends.

"I would also like to thank John P. McConnell for the opportunity to join the Blue Jackets organization in 2012, his guidance, support, and friendship over the last seven years, and for allowing my family and me to embark on this new journey with the Rangers," Davidson said. "Additionally, I would like to thank the St. Louis Blues organization for giving me an opportunity to join their front office in 2006 and spend six fantastic years there."