Rangers general manager Chris Drury still has a lot of holes to fill in the organization this summer, but he continues to check off boxes on his to-do list. On Tuesday, the Rangers announced that Drury has hired John Lilley as the team's director of player personnel and director of amateur scouting.

Lilley, who turned 49 on Tuesday, comes to the Rangers from the Toronto Maple Leafs, for whom he was director of amateur scouting. He had been with the Leafs since 2006, when he joined that organization as an amateur scout.

Lilley, from Wakefield, Massachusetts, played for the U.S. Olympic team in 1994 and played college hockey at Boston University, the same school where Drury played. The two did not play on the team at the same time (Lilley played at BU from 1991-93, while Drury was there from 1994-98). Lilley was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in 1990, and played parts of three seasons, between 1993 and 1996, with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim.

He played nine seasons of professional hockey, mostly in the minor leagues, with four seasons in the German league. In 23 career NHL games, Lilley, a forward, scored three goals and had eight assists.