TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Rangers hire John Lilley to fill personnel and scouting positions

USA's John Lilley celebrates his third period power-play

USA's John Lilley celebrates his third period power-play goal tying the game at 3-3 with Slovakia in their first-round Olympic game in Gjovik on Feb. 15, 1994. Credit: AP/Denis Paquin

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print

Rangers general manager Chris Drury still has a lot of holes to fill in the organization this summer, but he continues to check off boxes on his to-do list. On Tuesday, the Rangers announced that Drury has hired John Lilley as the team's director of player personnel and director of amateur scouting.

Lilley, who turned 49 on Tuesday, comes to the Rangers from the Toronto Maple Leafs, for whom he was director of amateur scouting. He had been with the Leafs since 2006, when he joined that organization as an amateur scout.

Lilley, from Wakefield, Massachusetts, played for the U.S. Olympic team in 1994 and played college hockey at Boston University, the same school where Drury played. The two did not play on the team at the same time (Lilley played at BU from 1991-93, while Drury was there from 1994-98). Lilley was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in 1990, and played parts of three seasons, between 1993 and 1996, with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim.

He played nine seasons of professional hockey, mostly in the minor leagues, with four seasons in the German league. In 23 career NHL games, Lilley, a forward, scored three goals and had eight assists.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Jets offensive tackle Cameron Clark is shown during
Jets OL Clark should be OK after suffering spinal cord contusion
Giants head coach Joe Judge speaks with the
Giants brawl. Jones at the bottom of the pile. Judge fumes.
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones discusses the
Giants' Daniel Jones talks about the brawl in camp
Spurs guard Patty Mills drives to the basket
Nets add veterans Mills, Johnson and bring back Brown
Kevin Durant #7 and Devin Booker #15 of
USA reaches medal round behind KD's 29 points
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) stretches
Wilson wants to have more in common with Brady than just a birthday
Didn’t find what you were looking for?