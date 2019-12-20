John Tavares stood at the far post with his arms down and a sheepish look etched upon his face as Mitch Marner glided toward him.

A moment earlier, Marner attempted a diagonal cross-ice pass, left to right, to an uncovered Tavares for what would have been an attempted tap-in. But before he could accept the feed, Brady Skjei inadvertly redirected the puck past Alexandar Georgiev for an own-goal in what would eventually end as a 6-3 win over the Rangers Friday night at the Garden for the former Islanders captain and his Maple Leafs teammates.

It can be argued that Tavares’ slightly embarrassed countenance symbolized the Leafs’ season to date.

For a team that entered the season with Stanley Cup aspirations with a lineup populated by dynamic offensive talent, the campaign has been a disappointment. The Leafs entered the game with a 17-14-4 record that had them tied with Tampa Bay for fourth in the Atlantic Division, and trailed Pittsburgh for five points for the second Eastern Conference wild card slot.

The suboptimal start to the season caused Leafs management to fire head coach Mike Babcock on Nov. 20, replacing him with Sheldon Keefe, who coached the team’s AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies. Under Babcock, the Leafs were 9-10-4. In thirteen games with Keefe, the Leafs are 9-4-0.

Since the coaching change, Tavares has led the team in points (11) and was tied with Auston Matthews for second on the team in power play time on ice per game (1:57) and goals (7). HIs four assists in that stretch saw him tied with six other players for third most on the team, and his 5-on-5 ice time average per game (18:24) and total ice time (244:30) was fourth most, while his total ice time per game average (20:23) ranked fifth.

“[We] generally try to get our best people out as much as we can early in the game,” Keefe said. “We want to make sure that our difference-makers get their opportunities.”

For comparison, Tavares averaged 18:26 of ice time per game under Babcock, 15:22 at 5-on-5 and 3:04 on the man advantage. In 16 games with Babcock - he missed seven games with a broken finger, a stretch which saw the Leafs compile a 3-2-2 mark - Tavares had a 6-8-14 slash line.

“You want to be on the ice,” Marner said before the game about his counterman. “You want to be a difference-maker and try and help the team win. I think everybody’s kind of ready to play big minutes.”

While Tavares did not record a point in the win, he was a visible presence in recording five shots on goal and six attempts total.