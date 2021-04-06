It's Phillip DiGiuseppe's turn on ice for Rangers

With everyone healthy and the roster full, the Rangers find themselves with two extra forwards, meaning two healthy scratches for every game. On Tuesday, it was Julien Gauthier, who exited the lineup after having played seven straight games, and Brett Howden, who rejoined the team Monday after completing his COVID-19 protocol.

Phillip DiGiuseppe, who had been scratched Saturday against Buffalo to make room for Vitali Kravtsov to make his NHL debut, returned to the lineup Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Since no one on top three lines in any danger of being scratched; with Kevin Rooney seeming to have locked down a spot as the fourth-line center and a valuable penalty killer, and with Kravtsov not likely to be scratched anytime soon, that leaves DiGiuseppe, Gauthier and Howden vying for one available forward spot every night.

Quinn doesn’t see a problem in that.

"The landscape of our forward group has changed, with 14 forwards,’’ the coach said before Tuesday’s game. "We haven't had that very often if at all since I've been here, so it does give us depth. And sometimes a guy who might be doing some good things and might be playing well might be out of the lineup. There's nothing wrong with competition. I think it'll help elevate everybody's game when you have that set up where you've got people that can come in and out of the lineup.’’

Quinn was asked what the message was to Gauthier, who has been in and out of the lineup but had appeared to be improving his game all around.

"You just be honest with the player and tell him what the situation is,’’ Quinn said. "We think DiGiuseppe gives us a little bit more simplicity to what we think we need tonight against Pittsburgh, and sometimes it's just matchup driven. Julien does some good things. He continues to improve. But right now, especially now with Howden back and Kravtsov here, there's more competition.’’