COLUMBUS, Ohio – Julien Gauthier had no advance warning that at some point during Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings he might get moved to the top line. But with two forwards out of the lineup because of injury, and his team trailing entering the third period, Rangers coach Gerard Gallant was looking for something, anything, to create some sort of spark.

So, first Gallant moved Artemi Panarin, who had started on the top line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, back to his normal spot on the left of center Ryan Strome. And the coach put Alexis Lafreniere, a left wing, on the right of Kreider and Zibanejad. But in the third period, Gallant changed things up again, putting Gauthier, a natural right wing, up with Kreider and Zibanejad.

"I had no idea and no expectation that this would happen at the end of last game,’’ Gauthier said Thursday, after the Rangers’ optional morning skate before their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. "It just kind of happened like that.’’

Gallant must have liked something in what he saw from Gauthier on the top line, because all indications Thursday were than he planned on going back to that combination again.

To be fair, with Kaapo Kakko on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury, and Filip Chytil still out with a lower-body injury, Gallant’s options were limited. But giving Gauthier an opportunity with Kreider and Zibanejad still required the coach to have some faith in the 24-year-old from Pointe-aux-Trembles, Quebec.

"Obviously, the guy that's supposed to be there (Kakko) is not playing,’’ Gallant said. "So, with Gauthier getting the opportunity, he's been a steady guy. He's played with a lot of different people this year in our lineup … He gets a chance to have an opportunity to play with two of the top players in our team that are having real good seasons, and I like what he brings. He brings speed, (and) he's playing a real good game now. He's more confident than he was earlier in the year.’’

"I think my progression from the start of the year to right now – I'm a different player,’’ Gauthier said. "I play better, I play a more responsible game. And (I want to) just kind of keep trending towards that direction.’’

According to the website Natural Stat Trick, Gauthier had generated the second-most high-danger scoring chances (37) on the Rangers entering Thursday, behind only Kreider’s 49. But he had just three goals and three assists in 30 games to show for it. On Thursday, he seemed to understand the significance of the opportunity he was getting.

"It's the first time I think I've been in the top six (forwards) for my whole stint with the Rangers,’’ he said. "So I think it's pretty exciting.’’

Gauthier was an extra forward at the start of the season, then became a regular after Sammy Blais was lost to a season-ending knee injury. With the emergence of Greg McKegg on the fourth line, though, Gauthier was a healthy scratch last Friday in the loss to Carolina, and he was supposed to be a scratch Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes. But when Kakko was a last-minute scratch for that game after warmups, Gauthier got to play. And he scored a goal in the Rangers’ 7-3 win.

Gauthier said he had spoken with Zibanejad and Kreider about what the unit was looking to do against Columbus. A "heavy forecheck’’ was the main focus, he said, and that was something he thought the line was able to do in the time it was together on Monday.

"I think we had some good opportunities,’’ he said. "We had some good forechecks going. Obviously, we didn't play 20 shifts together – we had like, maybe two or three. But I think these were effective.’’