Training camp is wrapping up, and the 56-game regular season begins on Thursday for the Rangers, when they host the Islanders at Madison Square Garden.

Coach David Quinn changed up the schedule a bit and planned to run a "game scrimmage’’ Sunday night to get another look at the combinations he might use to start the season. It’s the best he could do, given that there are no preseason games.

The good news for Quinn Sunday was that his No. 1 center, Mika Zibanejad, was able to practice with the team for the first time after missing the first four days of practice for undisclosed reasons. Zibanejad took part in the morning workout, working between his regular wingers, Chris Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich, who has been particularly impressive in camp, according to Quinn.

"The guy that's kind of jumping out to all of us is Buchnevich,’’ Quinn said Saturday. "Obviously, he had a real good second half last year . . . I'm excited at the fact he looks like he's got a chance to maximize his potential for a full season as opposed to just half.’’

The less good news is that after the first game scrimmage on Thursday, it now seems unclear who will be the left-side partner for defenseman Jacob Trouba, who had been penciled in to be the No. 1 defenseman. Tony DeAngelo, who entered camp in that position, was moved for Saturday’s practice, after the team he and Trouba played on lost the scrimmage, 6-1.

And while Quinn said Saturday’s move didn’t mean the experiment of moving the righthanded-shooting DeAngelo to the left to play with the righthanded-shooting Trouba was necessarily over, DeAngelo was again not with Trouba at Sunday’s morning workout. Instead, he was back on his natural right side, working with veteran lefthanders Jack Johnson and Brendan Smith.

And so, if DeAngelo isn’t going to be the one playing with Trouba, then the question that needs to be answered between now and Thursday night is, who is?

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The other player Quinn praised effusively following Thursday’s scrimmage was K’Andre Miller, the 2018 first-round pick who had impressed with his strong performance in July’s return-to-play training camp following the NHL’s coronavirus pause. Quinn was asked if Miller, a 6-5, 210-pound defenseman from the University of Wisconsin, was playing his way into the lineup and he said, "Yes, he is.’’

But Miller is only 20 (he turns 21 Jan. 21), and has not yet skated his first professional shift, not in even a preseason game. He is a lefthanded shot, but putting him on the first or second pair, with Trouba, would be putting enormous pressure on an untested rookie. Add to that, Miller missed Saturday’s practice for "procedural’’ reasons, according to the Rangers, and while he was back Sunday morning, he was not in the main group, but rather in the junior varsity group.

Libor Hajek skated alongside Trouba in the morning session Sunday. Hajek, 22, made the Rangers out of training camp to start the 2019-20 season, and he even partnered briefly with Trouba at one point. But Hajek struggled in 28 games with the Rangers and was eventually sent down to Hartford in the second half of the season. He went to the Toronto bubble with the Rangers in August but didn’t get into a game. When the NHL season was delayed, Hajek was loaned to a team in the Czech league, HC Kometa Brno, where he had no goals, two assists in 10 games, and was minus-5.