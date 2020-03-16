The Rangers announced Monday that they have agreed to terms on an entry-level contract with defenseman K’Andre Miller, the second of their three first-round picks in 2018. The three-year contract, which according to CapFriendly calls for an annual salary of $925,000 at the NHL level, begins in 2020-21.

The 6-5, 210-pound Miller, 20, played 36 games this season as a sophomore for the University of Wisconsin, putting up seven goals, 11 assists and 24 penalty minutes. His goals were up over his freshman year (seven, compared to five), but his points were down (18, compared to 22), and the season was considered something of a disappointment. He started the college season on team suspension, which the Wisconsin State Journal reported was due to academic woes, and he had a disappointing showing in the World Junior Championships, where he had two assists in five games.

Had the NHL and AHL seasons not been halted last week due to the coronavirus pandemic, Miller, a lefthanded shot, would have reported to the Rangers’ Hartford farm team to finish the season there. Now he will likely start next season in Hartford, though he will certainly get a look in training camp. With the trade of Brady Skjei to Carolina at the NHL trade deadline last month, the Rangers will likely be looking for one of their young, lefthanded defensemen to step in to Skjei’s spot in the lineup. Miller will likely be competing with fellow youngsters Libor Hajek and Yegor Rykov for a spot on the NHL roster.