Rookie K’Andre Miller, who has quickly established himself as one of the Rangers’ top defensemen, missed his first game of the season Tuesday night when he was left out of the lineup because of an upper-body injury. Brendan Smith, who had missed the previous four games with an upper-body injury, took Miller’s place in the lineup on the left side of the second defense pair, partnered with Jacob Trouba.

Miller, 21, led the team in takeaways entering Tuesday with 12, was second on the team in plus/minus (plus-5), and was the second-leading scorer among defensemen with one goal, three assists (four points) in 13 games. He had quickly earned coach David Quinn’s trust and become one of the team’s regular penalty-killers, and had just been added to the second power-play unit. And his ice time had grown, to 19:34 per game.

Artemi Panarin, the team’s leading scorer (5-10-15 in 12 games), also sat out, missing his second game with a lower-body injury. Both players were close to playing, Quinn said, but the team opted to leave them out.

"There was discussion maybe those guys might be able to go, but unfortunately they won't be able to,’’ Quinn said.

Details for limited seating plan

Madison Square Garden announced details of its plan to allow 2,000 fans for the first three games at which limited attendance will be permitted by New York State. For the Rangers, the games are Feb. 26 and Feb. 28 against the Boston Bruins and March 2 against the Buffalo Sabres. Season-ticket holders and suite members will be able to purchase two tickets for one of the first three games. A negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the game will be required, and fans will also have to fill out a health survey before arriving. The Garden will also be hosting essential workers at each game. Details for subsequent games will be provided as they become available.