Rangers' Kakko on COVID list, unable to play Monday

On a day where the Tony DeAngelo situation dominated the conversation for the Rangers, there was other big news for the Blueshirts: Second-year forward Kaapo Kakko appeared on the NHL’s Covid-19 list and was unable to play against the Penguins.

Kakko, 19, is a diabetic, and has celiac disease, conditions which make him a high-risk individual when it comes to the coronavirus, but Rangers GM Jeff Gorton said Kakko is "fine.’’

"Other than saying he's fine, I we really can't (divulge much),’’ Gorton said. "The rules are very specific about what we can and can't say about somebody on the COVID list. But I will say he's fine.’’

Just because a player is on the Covid list does not necessarily mean he tested positive for the virus. He could have been exposed to someone who had it, or on the list for another reason. Coach David Quinn didn’t seem concerned, saying, "the good news is, we think he's going to be back sooner than later.’’

With Kakko unavailable, the Rangers called up forward Jonny Brodzinski from their Hartford farm team to take his spot in the lineup.

**

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Rangers’ away game in Newark, N.J. Saturday against the Devils has been postponed, as the Devils had four additional players added to their unavailable-due-to-Covid list. The Devils, who have 10 players on the list, have their schedule suspended through at least Saturday… With DeAngelo out of the lineup, Island Park native Anthony Bitetto was activated off the taxi squad and put into the lineup, where he started the game partnered with Brendan Smith on the third defense pair… Also out of the lineup was forward Colin Blackwell, who suffered an upper body injury in Saturday’s game that the Rangers said would sideline him 7-10 days. Blackwell being out allowed RW Julien Gauthier to re-enter the lineup, after sitting out the previous five games… With Kakko and Blackwell out, Chris Kreider was moved up to play with Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome on the second line, and Gauthier payed RW on the third line, with LW Phil DiGiuseppe and C Brett Howden.