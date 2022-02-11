GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Adam Fox was back on the ice when the Rangers returned to practice Friday, but Kaapo Kakko was not, and coach Gerard Gallant said it will be some time before Kakko is seen in uniform again.

"He's gonna be out for a while,’’ Gallant said after the Rangers’ first practice since they played their last game Feb. 1. "Probably at least a month.’’

Kakko, the Finnish forward who will turn 21 on Sunday, last played on Jan. 21, in the Rangers’ 6-3 road loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. He took warmups the next night, when the Rangers played against the Arizona Coyotes at Madison Square Garden, but he was a late scratch and did not play.

After the game, Gallant announced that Kakko would be out on a day-to-day with an upper-body injury. The next day he was placed on the injured reserve list, and he missed the team’s last six games before the All-Star break.

Gallant would not answer the question of whether Kakko either has had or will need any type of surgery, and he completely dodged the question of whether the injury is at all related to the upper-body injury the 6-3, 205-pounder suffered in an Oct. 16 game in Montreal that caused him to miss four games. The coach did say the injury was something that had been nagging Kakko for about a week before he was scratched from the Arizona game.

Kakko’s being out for an extended period will likely mean Alexis Lafreniere, the No. 1 pick overall in the 2020 NHL draft, will continue to get a chance to play on the top forward line, with center Mika Zibanejad and All-Star left wing Chris Kreider, whose 33 goals this season were tied with Leon Draisaitl for the league lead entering play Friday.

Kakko, a right wing, had been on that line. Lafreniere, a natural left wing, had played with Kreider and Zibanejad in the last two games before the break, and scored a goal in each game.

Fox likely to play

Fox, who was taken off IR Thursday (he was out with an upper-body injury) practiced wearing orange socks, rather than blue ones that would have matched his jersey. That indicated he was practicing in a no-contact situation. The entire practice was all about skating and drills, however, and there was no contact at all. Gallant said Fox looked good and "we expect him to be ready to play.’’ The Rangers’ next game is Feb. 15 against Boston.

Blue chips

Forward Filip Chytil, who missed the last five games before the break with a lower-body injury, also practiced.

"He's just coming back, and hopefully he's at full strength,’’ Gallant said. "He skated really good today and we'll take it one day at a time. But I see him getting being real close, if he's not ready now. He skated hard today.’’ … D Patrik Nemeth, who missed the last four games before the break due to a personal issue, practiced… The Rangers called up F Morgan Barron from AHL Hartford.