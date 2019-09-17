GREENBURGH, N.Y. – There will be a little more excitement than usual for a preseason game when the Rangers open their schedule Wednesday night against the Devils at Madison Square Garden. Kaapo Kakko, the Finnish superstar selected by the the Rangers with the second overall pick in June's NHL Draft, will play his first game at the Garden on the first line with center Mika Zibanejad and left wing Artemi Panarin.

“He’s a great player. Young, but strong,’’ Zibanejad said of Kakko. “He’s doing the little things really good. Super skilled. Can pass, can shoot. His hockey IQ is at a very high level and he’s an exciting player.’’

Kakko will make his debut against the team that had a chance to take him No. 1 overall, but opted for Jack Hughes.

Kakko said he was “of course’’ excited to make his debut, and not really nervous. As far as playing the Devils, he said there was no special significance to him.

“Yeah, I know there is Hughes, but it doesn’t matter,’’ he said. “It’s a game against the Devils and that’s it.’’

Zibanejad said he is excited to play with Panarin, the top prize of the free agent market this summer who signed a seven-year, $81.5 million contract with the Rangers.

“It’s going to be fun,’’ Zibanejad said of playing with Panarin, who had 28 goals and 59 assists in 79 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets last season. “You’ve been waiting for it since July 1st [when he signed]. It’s been something that you’ve been excited about and, you know, the opportunity and possibility of playing with him was big, and now we get to do it. So I’m super amped just to start off playing games, obviously, but to get going with him, and to see how Kakko looks next to us, it’s going to be a lot of fun.’’

Panarin, asked if he was excited to make his Rangers debut said, “Of course. Are you?’’

Jericho native Adam Fox, the 21-year-old defenseman from Harvard, will also be making his Rangers debut on Wednesday. A lifelong Rangers fan, Fox said he is “pretty excited’’ to play his first game.

“Obviously, it’s preseason, so it’s a little different, but I’m definitely excited to get out there with some of the guys in a Rangers sweater, definitely,’’ Fox said.

Asked how excited his father, Bruce, was when he told him he was playing Wednesday, Fox said he hadn’t yet told him.

“I’ll have to tell him,’’ he said.