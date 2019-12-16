Kaapo Kakko hasn’t been the same since the flu knocked him out of two games in Florida in mid-November, and while he seemed to perk up recently after David Quinn elevated him to the top two lines, Quinn believed it was time to try something different with the 18-year-old, who hadn’t scored since Nov. 12.

So when the Rangers came out for warmups Monday night, Kakko, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, was skating on the fourth line with center Brett Howden and left wing Brendan Smith.

Kakko entered Monday with six goals and eight assists in 30 games and had gone 14 games without a goal. He had eight shots on goal in Tuesday’s game against the Kings but passed up a chance to shoot the puck against the Ducks on Saturday, and that might have had something to do with why Quinn decided to try something different.

In the five games before the flu, Kakko had been heating up, getting four goals and an assist. That included two goals — one of them the game-winner — in the 3-2 overtime win over Pittsburgh on Nov. 12. But he sat out the next two games and struggled when he came back.

In the Nov. 30 game in New Jersey, Quinn put him up on the second line with Ryan Strome and Artemi Panarin. Kakko had an assist and played his strongest game in some time in the Rangers’ 4-0 win. In the seven games after that, he had three assists while playing on one of the top two lines.

Blue lines

D Marc Staal, who played Saturday in Anaheim after he was considered a game-time decision because of a sore ankle, did not participate in Monday’s morning skate but was good to go for the game . . . LW Micheal Haley was a healthy scratch.