Kaapo Kakko returns to lineup, skates on second line with Artemi Panarin

New York Rangers' Kaapo Kakko, center, celebrates his

New York Rangers' Kaapo Kakko, center, celebrates his goal during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.  Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Second-year forward Kaapo Kakko was back in the lineup after missing Monday’s game because he was on the Rangers’ COVID-19 protocol list. Players on the list haven’t necessarily tested positive for the virus, but may have been deemed to be in close contact with someone who has, or perhaps were the subject of a false positive.

Kakko, 19, was put on the second line, with Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome. He had started the season there, but was moved off that line midway through the season’s opening game. Coach David Quinn said, though, that he liked the way Kakko had played lately, and, with Colin Blackwell still unavailable because of an upper-body injury, Kakko with Panarin and Strome "is our best look.’’

When he initially dropped Kakko, the No. 2 pick overall in the 2019 NHL draft, from the Panarin-Strome line, Quinn suggested Kakko may have felt pressure to constantly get the puck to Panarin. Playing on the third line may have free him up to play his own game, the coach theorized. Playing with Filip Chytil, Kakko scored two goals in the next three games. He hadn’t scored since Chytil got injured in a game in Pittsburgh Jan. 24.

Quinn said he has come to the realization he has to look at Kakko differently than he used to.

 

"What we have to do as a staff, and everybody has to do, is stop comparing him to where we want him to be: the ultimate player,’’ Quinn said. "We have a vision of what we think Kaapo Kakko is going to look like. He's 19 years old. Our job is to continue to monitor him, and make sure he continues to get better and better. And he's doing that.’’

Blue notes

With Brendan Smith (upper body) and Jack Johnson (groin) unavailable, D Libor Hajek was activated off the practice squad and made his season debut. He did so on his 23rd birthday.

