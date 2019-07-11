TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers officially sign Kaapo Kakko to entry-level deal

New York Rangers #45 Kaapo Kakko. New York

New York Rangers #45 Kaapo Kakko. New York Ranges annual prospect development camp. Chelsea Piers, 1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT. Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
Print

The Rangers have signed second overall pick Kaapo Kakko to an entry-level deal, the team announced Thursday.

Kakko scored 22 goals in 45 games this season for TPS, a Finnish league record for draft-eligible players. He was the top-rated European skater in the NHL’s Central Scouting list of prospects and was tabbed as the second-best player available, behind Jack Hughes, who had 112 points in 50 games for the U.S. National Team Development Program.

But Kakko made people take notice when he scored the winning goal for Finland in the gold-medal game at the World Juniors — against a U.S. team led by Hughes — and when he led a Finland team that had no NHL players to the World title, totaling a team-high six goals.

On the ice, Kakko demonstrated elite stickhandling and finishing ability, but he will have to adjust to the smaller NHL rinks after growing up playing on the bigger sheets in Europe.

He should step right into the Rangers’ lineup and improve an offense that had 221 goals last season, tied for 24th in the league.

“I hope I can play in the NHL next year,’’ Kakko said at the draft in June, adding that he needs to get stronger and to improve his skating to make that happen.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

